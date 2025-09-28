Moonkie Newborn Gift Set 2025: Simplify Early Parenthood

Everyday Care: Baby swaddle wrap, goat-hair baby brush, bamboo-bristle massage brush, baby bath brush, and.

Soothing and Bonding: Pacifier set, pacifier holder, pacifier clip, and soft baby lovey.

Celebrating Milestones: Wooden birth announcement sign, milestone cards, and Montessori puzzle ball.

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2025 - Launching on September 24, 2025, the Moonkie Newborn Gift Set offers a thoughtfully curated 12-piece bundle designed to support new parents through the early months. Priced at $84.99 and available exclusively at Moonkieshop.com, the set includes safe care essentials and meaningful keepsakes—all in one beautifully packaged box.Created to solve the overwhelm of baby product choices, the set is perfect for both parents and gift-givers looking for something useful, stylish, and heartfelt.What Parents Will Find in the Gift SetThe unique newborn gift set includes 12 items chosen with new families in mind:Parents know these aren’t just “nice to haves”—they’re everyday essentials. From a calming swaddle to a soothing brush and milestone cards, each item helps capture meaningful moments while offering comfort and care.Designed with Parents in MindMoonkie’s approach is shaped by real parenting—long nights, small wins, and the need for practical, comforting products. Inspired by the calm of the moon and the curiosity of a monkey, the brand focuses on essentials parents will truly use—not just more stuff.When and Where Families Can Get ItThe Moonkie Newborn Gift Set launches September 24 exclusively at Moonkieshop.com for $84.99. Perfect for baby showers, milestones, or registries, it combines everyday essentials with keepsakes in one thoughtful bundle. Designed for real life, it takes the guesswork out of gift-giving and supports parents from day one.https://moonkieshop.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.