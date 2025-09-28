Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Moonkie Newborn Gift Set 2025: Simplify Early Parenthood

September 28, 2025 | 19:21
(0) user say
Curated box of essentials targets new parents, giving parenting blogs Moonkie gift set keywords and purchase link.
NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2025 - Launching on September 24, 2025, the Moonkie Newborn Gift Set offers a thoughtfully curated 12-piece bundle designed to support new parents through the early months. Priced at $84.99 and available exclusively at Moonkieshop.com, the set includes safe care essentials and meaningful keepsakes—all in one beautifully packaged box.

Created to solve the overwhelm of baby product choices, the set is perfect for both parents and gift-givers looking for something useful, stylish, and heartfelt.

What Parents Will Find in the Gift Set
The unique newborn gift set includes 12 items chosen with new families in mind:
  • Everyday Care: Baby swaddle wrap, goat-hair baby brush, bamboo-bristle massage brush, baby bath brush, and.
  • Soothing and Bonding: Pacifier set, pacifier holder, pacifier clip, and soft baby lovey.
  • Celebrating Milestones: Wooden birth announcement sign, milestone cards, and Montessori puzzle ball.
Parents know these aren’t just “nice to haves”—they’re everyday essentials. From a calming swaddle to a soothing brush and milestone cards, each item helps capture meaningful moments while offering comfort and care.

Designed with Parents in Mind
Moonkie’s approach is shaped by real parenting—long nights, small wins, and the need for practical, comforting products. Inspired by the calm of the moon and the curiosity of a monkey, the brand focuses on essentials parents will truly use—not just more stuff.

When and Where Families Can Get It
The Moonkie Newborn Gift Set launches September 24 exclusively at Moonkieshop.com for $84.99. Perfect for baby showers, milestones, or registries, it combines everyday essentials with keepsakes in one thoughtful bundle. Designed for real life, it takes the guesswork out of gift-giving and supports parents from day one.

https://moonkieshop.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Moonkie

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Moonkie Moonkie Newborn Gift Set

Related Contents

Moonkie launches toddler-friendly Hug & Go backpack for Children's Day

Moonkie launches toddler-friendly Hug & Go backpack for Children's Day

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Philips Evnia 27M2N5800P 2025: One Monitor, Two Game Modes Launched

Philips Evnia 27M2N5800P 2025: One Monitor, Two Game Modes Launched

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State Grid Linxia Power 2025: Grid Upgrade Powers Local Economy

State Grid Linxia Power 2025: Grid Upgrade Powers Local Economy

Guzhen Lighting Fair 2025: 33rd Edition Boosts Industry with Production-Sales Link

Guzhen Lighting Fair 2025: 33rd Edition Boosts Industry with Production-Sales Link

China Huadian Wins Platinum at Asian Impact Awards 2025: Global Sustainable Development

China Huadian Wins Platinum at Asian Impact Awards 2025: Global Sustainable Development

Philips Evnia 27M2N5800P 2025: One Monitor, Two Game Modes Launched

Philips Evnia 27M2N5800P 2025: One Monitor, Two Game Modes Launched

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020