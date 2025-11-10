Moomoo opens first stores in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Singapore today announced the launch of its first physical boutiques across the island, underscoring its commitment to building stronger ties with investors and creating spaces where the moomoo community can come together to learn, connect, and grow.

An Omnichannel Approach to Investor Engagement

In a market increasingly shaped by digital-first platforms, Moomoo is taking investor empowerment to the next level by complementing its award-winning app with in-person experiences. The new physical boutiques are designed to bring digital strengths into the real world — offering spaces where investors can receive personalised guidance, attend workshops, and engage in real-time tutorials with expert advisors.

The first boutique store is at 313@Somerset, strategically located along Singapore's main shopping belt. The site was chosen to reach a diverse mix of retail investors — from young professionals and students beginning their investing journey, to seasoned market participants seeking new strategies. The second store is loacated at Jem in Jurong East, a major heartland mall that sits at the crossroads of the west and one of the largest suburban malls in Singapore. This location reflects Moomoo's mission of accessibility, bringing investing education and community experiences closer to families and retail investors living outside the city centre.

This expansion comes at a milestone moment for the company, which now serves more than 1.5 million users in Singapore since its launch in 2021. The rapid growth highlights the trust investors have placed in Moomoo's digital-first platform, and the boutiques represent a natural evolution — ensuring that investors feel supported not only online but also face to face.

"Our vision has always been about reimagining how Singaporeans experience investing. With the launch of our concept stores, we are taking that vision beyond the app and into the heart of everyday life. These spaces are not just extensions of our business; they are symbols of our belief that investing should feel accessible, human, and inspiring. By blending the scale of technology with the warmth of face-to-face connection, we are creating an ecosystem where every investor feels empowered to take part in Singapore's next chapter of growth," said Echo Zhao, Country Head, Moomoo Singapore.

Building Community at the Heart of Investing

At its core, the launch of physical stores is about strengthening the Moomoo community. More than service counters, these spaces are conceived as gathering points for the moomoo community — where investors can share experiences, learn from one another, and build connections that last. By turning online interactions into offline relationships, Moomoo is creating an ecosystem where investing becomes a collaborative journey rather than a solitary pursuit.

"At Moomoo, we believe that investing is stronger when it's shared. Our community is already one of the most active and engaged in Singapore, and these new stores are designed to give that community a physical home. They are places where investors can meet, learn, and grow together — where conversations move beyond screens into real, meaningful connections. By creating spaces that blend education, dialogue, and belonging, we are strengthening the bonds that turn individual investors into a collective force, and ensuring that everyone feels part of Singapore's financial story," Erika Chiang, Southeast Asia Chief Marketing Officer, Moomoo, said.

Beyond offering an omnichannel experience, Moomoo Singapore sits at the nexus of a larger investing ecosystem — connecting over 1.5 million clients with leading financial educators, market KOLs, global exchanges, and institutional partners. These new concept stores serve as a physical hub within that ecosystem, bridging online and offline channels to make investing knowledge, products, and networks more accessible than ever before.

As Singapore looks toward its next era of growth, Moomoo remains dedicated to shaping the future of investing by combining digital innovation with human connection — and by building not just users, but a true community of investors.