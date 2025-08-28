Corporate

Momcozy belt lands top baby gear laurel

August 28, 2025 | 15:34
(0) user say
Pregnant reviewers call it “wireless hug”-retailers rush POs before bellies pop.
LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Momcozy, a leading maternity and baby brand trusted by over 3.6 million mothers worldwide, is proud to announce that its Ergonest Maternity Belly Band has been nominated for the Kind + Jugend Innovation Award 2025. The product is the only Momcozy entry to reach the award's final session, underscoring its breakthrough design and impact in the global maternity care sector.

Recognition on the Industry's Biggest Stage

Kind + Jugend, held annually in Cologne, Germany, is regarded as the most influential international trade fair for the baby and maternity industry. Its Innovation Award is among the most respected global honors, highlighting products that set new standards in design, functionality, and care.

The nomination of Momcozy's Ergonest Belly Band reflects both the jury's approval and the endorsement of midwives, who recognize its value in advancing maternal comfort and health. Winners will be announced on September 9, 2025, during the Kind + Jugend opening ceremony. The Ergonest Belly Band is also in the running for the "Midwives' Choice" Award, which honors products proven beneficial in real-world use.

Momcozy will be showcasing at Kind + Jugend 2025.

Date: September 9–11, 2025
Booth: Hall 11.2, Stand A008
Location: Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany

Pioneering Design: Ergonest Support Structure™ + O-Shaped Molding

The Ergonest Maternity Belly Band is the first in the industry to integrate the patented Ergonest Support Structure™ with an O-shaped 3D molding system, offering unmatched stability and relief for expectant mothers.
  • Ergonest Support Structure™ relieves lower back pain.
  • O-shaped molding reduces belly pressure and enhances daily support.
  • Soft, breathable fabrics ensure a gentle fit for long hours of wear.
This innovative belly band helps reduce strain, improve posture, and provide much-needed comfort throughout pregnancy—allowing mothers to move more freely and confidently.

More Than a Product: A Commitment to Women's Health

For Momcozy, this recognition goes beyond product innovation. It reflects the company's dedication to empowering women and creating solutions that support maternal well-being.

"Being nominated for the Kind + Jugend Innovation Award is not only an honor for the Ergonest Maternity Belly Band, but also a validation of our mission to make motherhood more comfortable, supported, and celebrated," said Fiona, GTM Director at Momcozy.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Momcozy

Momcozy Ergonest

