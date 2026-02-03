Miroma Develops Brain Injury Recovery Companion

SYDNEY, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miroma Project Factory (MPF) is proud to announce its appointment by Griffith University to co-develop a smart device app designed to support individuals returning home after acquired brain injury (ABI). The project - known as ROBIN: Return Home After Brain Injury - delivers a compassionate, co-designed, and clinically informed digital prototype that supports both patients and care teams through one of the most complex transitions in health: the shift from hospital to home.

Despite the efforts of rehabilitation services, many people with ABI continue to face unexpected challenges once discharged. Resourcing pressures, fragmented communication, and the overwhelming nature of recovery mean that critical supports often fall away just when patients need them most. That's where ROBIN steps in.

A Digital Bridge Between Hospital and Home

Built in partnership with the research team from Griffith University and The Hopkins Centre, ROBIN is an AI-enhanced proof-of-concept app that allows people with ABI to track their therapy journey, set meaningful recovery goals, document their experiences, and access support resources - entirely on their own terms. With profile customisation, media-based journaling, and a visual dashboard of progress, it helps users take ownership of their recovery while staying connected to their care network.

The app was developed through a co-design approach involving survivors of brain injury, carers, and rehabilitation clinicians to ensure it responds to the real needs and realities of recovery. Each feature - whether it's recording a milestone or mapping life goals - is purpose-built to foster self-awareness, reflection, and a shared understanding of what comes next.

"This is about giving people more than just a discharge date. It is about giving them structure, clarity and dignity at a time when those things can feel out of reach. This is at the heart of what Miroma Project Factory does best. Kat Robinson CEO MPF

A Launchpad for Innovation in Brain Injury Care

Though simple in design, the ROBIN app represents a strategic leap forward in ABI care. As a minimum viable product, it offers a clear and scalable starting point for broader innovation, including future integration with Android devices, real-time data sharing, and wider clinical trials. Early stakeholder feedback confirms its value not just as a patient companion, but as a potential tool for enhancing care coordination and visibility across multidisciplinary teams.

MPF's involvement in the project extended beyond UX and technical development. The team worked closely with Griffith University to align the prototype with future research and funding goals - ensuring that ROBIN can evolve into a full-scale digital health intervention, capable of supporting grant applications and informing policy conversations.

For more information, visit www.theprojectfactory.com.