GoodWe Becomes Smart Energy Council Executive Member

SYDNEY, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Energy Council (SEC) is pleased to announce that GoodWe, a global leader in solar inverter and energy storage technology, has joined the organization as an Executive Member, further strengthening collaboration and leadership across Australia's renewable energy sector.

This Executive Membership formalizes and deepens that long-standing relationship at a strategic level, according to SEC's announcement.

In addition to its Executive Membership, GoodWe has also signed on as the Smart Installer Patron, reinforcing their commitment to installer education, quality, and best practice across the solar and storage industry.

GoodWe has been a partner of the Smart Energy Council since 2017, working closely with the organization across industry initiatives, events, education programs, and international engagement to support the development of solar and energy storage markets.

A key milestone in this enduring collaboration came in 2022, when John Grimes, Chief Executive of the Smart Energy Council, launched the industry-first SEC Roadshow Vehicle. Designed as a mobile sales, networking, and training platform, the roadshow has since become an essential information resource for both industry professionals and consumers. The initiative also marked the launch of GoodWe's EcoSmart Kids educational program, aimed at inspiring and educating the next generation about renewable energy and sustainability.

In 2025, SEC had a delegation visit to GoodWe's headquarters in China during the company's 15-year anniversary celebrations, gaining firsthand insight into the scale of GoodWe's global operations and the pace of smart energy innovation, and acknowledging how the company has evolved far beyond its origins as an inverter manufacturer.

"At GoodWe, we believe that the transition to a clean energy future depends on collaboration, leadership, and vision. Few organizations embody those values more strongly than the Smart Energy Council," said Dean Williamson, Country Manager at GoodWe.

Today, GoodWe delivers inverters, batteries and energy storage systems, heat pumps, EV charging products, building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), and smart energy management solutions. Many of these technologies are fully embedded into its the company's own operations, such as its global headquarters and manufacturing facilities, serving as real-world showcase of innovation.

"Over the years, we have had the pleasure of forging a strong relationship with the SEC and their amazing team through activities, events and innovative endeavours and their unwavering support has meant a lot to us, that's why we are extremely proud to not only become an Executive level member, but also a Smart Energy Patron. We look forward to an exciting future ahead as we continue to support the SEC's work to drive Australia's clean energy future," Dean Williamson added.

"GoodWe's commitment to innovation, education, and industry collaboration aligns strongly with the Smart Energy Council's mission," said John Grimes, CEO of the Smart Energy Council. "We are delighted to welcome GoodWe as an Executive Member and look forward to expanding our work together to accelerate Australia's clean energy transition."