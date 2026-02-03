Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GoodWe Becomes Smart Energy Council Executive Member

February 03, 2026 | 15:07
(0) user say
The solar inverter manufacturer elevated its industry involvement by joining the Australian organisation's executive leadership, participating in clean energy policy development.

SYDNEY, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Energy Council (SEC) is pleased to announce that GoodWe, a global leader in solar inverter and energy storage technology, has joined the organization as an Executive Member, further strengthening collaboration and leadership across Australia's renewable energy sector.

This Executive Membership formalizes and deepens that long-standing relationship at a strategic level, according to SEC's announcement.

In addition to its Executive Membership, GoodWe has also signed on as the Smart Installer Patron, reinforcing their commitment to installer education, quality, and best practice across the solar and storage industry.

GoodWe has been a partner of the Smart Energy Council since 2017, working closely with the organization across industry initiatives, events, education programs, and international engagement to support the development of solar and energy storage markets.

A key milestone in this enduring collaboration came in 2022, when John Grimes, Chief Executive of the Smart Energy Council, launched the industry-first SEC Roadshow Vehicle. Designed as a mobile sales, networking, and training platform, the roadshow has since become an essential information resource for both industry professionals and consumers. The initiative also marked the launch of GoodWe's EcoSmart Kids educational program, aimed at inspiring and educating the next generation about renewable energy and sustainability.

In 2025, SEC had a delegation visit to GoodWe's headquarters in China during the company's 15-year anniversary celebrations, gaining firsthand insight into the scale of GoodWe's global operations and the pace of smart energy innovation, and acknowledging how the company has evolved far beyond its origins as an inverter manufacturer.

"At GoodWe, we believe that the transition to a clean energy future depends on collaboration, leadership, and vision. Few organizations embody those values more strongly than the Smart Energy Council," said Dean Williamson, Country Manager at GoodWe.

Today, GoodWe delivers inverters, batteries and energy storage systems, heat pumps, EV charging products, building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), and smart energy management solutions. Many of these technologies are fully embedded into its the company's own operations, such as its global headquarters and manufacturing facilities, serving as real-world showcase of innovation.

"Over the years, we have had the pleasure of forging a strong relationship with the SEC and their amazing team through activities, events and innovative endeavours and their unwavering support has meant a lot to us, that's why we are extremely proud to not only become an Executive level member, but also a Smart Energy Patron. We look forward to an exciting future ahead as we continue to support the SEC's work to drive Australia's clean energy future," Dean Williamson added.

"GoodWe's commitment to innovation, education, and industry collaboration aligns strongly with the Smart Energy Council's mission," said John Grimes, CEO of the Smart Energy Council. "We are delighted to welcome GoodWe as an Executive Member and look forward to expanding our work together to accelerate Australia's clean energy transition."

By PR Newswire

GoodWe

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Goodwe Smart Energy Council

Related Contents

GoodWe Crowned Australia’s Top Inverter and Battery Brand for 2025

GoodWe Crowned Australia’s Top Inverter and Battery Brand for 2025

GoodWe Australia Hosts Inaugural Awards Event at All Energy 2024, Shining a Light on Solar Success and Community Contributions

GoodWe Australia Hosts Inaugural Awards Event at All Energy 2024, Shining a Light on Solar Success and Community Contributions

China's GoodWe opens inverter factory in Haiphong

China's GoodWe opens inverter factory in Haiphong

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020