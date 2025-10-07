MPF 2025: Bridge2Practise Rebuild for Future-Ready Clinical Education

SYDNEY, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miroma Project Factory (MPF) has partnered with the University of Sydney to deliver a high-stakes, deeply technical modernisation of Bridge2Practise—a clinical skills training platform used by medical students and educators to simulate and assess procedural learning.

Behind the scenes, Bridge2Practise was running on a five-year-old version of MeteorJS, linked to a deprecated database platform, with manual deployments, missing infrastructure documentation, and broken user flows. A growing backlog of bugs, performance issues, and unfulfilled feature requests had placed the platform under increasing operational strain.

This extensive rebuild transformed Bridge2Practise from a brittle, developer-dependent system to a scalable, maintainable platform ready for continued innovation.

"Miroma came to our rescue, brilliantly responding to our immediate needs to sustain the platform, while supporting us to continuously improve the user experience with improved design and clever intuitive additions. Their agile and immediate problem solving has meant B2P has been free from any outages, and student/instructor support has been delivered globally within the promised timeframes. Our students continue to have improved learning outcomes using B2P and we are thrilled to have an ongoing partnership with them to elevate the product to commercialisation." said Dr Cate Madill, Associate Professor, at the University of Sydney.

MPF's work was both urgent and surgical. Over the course of the engagement, the team:

Recovered lost server configurations and redeployed a staging environment from a production AMI clone.

Migrated all platform data from the deprecated Compose service to MongoDB Atlas with zero loss.

Incrementally upgraded MeteorJS from version 1.4.3.2 to 2.8.1—spanning nearly a decade of framework evolution—while preserving critical functionality.

Set up modern CI/CD pipelines using AWS ECS and GitHub Actions to future-proof ongoing development.

Conducted end-to-end QA and performance checks throughout the upgrade process, ensuring platform integrity at every step.

"At Miroma Project Factory, we thrive on turning complex, high-stakes challenges into stable, scalable solutions," said Katherine Robinson, Global CEO of Miroma Project Factory. "Bridge2Practise wasn't just a rebuild, it was a rescue mission. Our team worked hand-in-hand with Cate and her team at the University of Sydney to stabilise a critical platform for clinical education, while laying the groundwork for future innovation. This project reflects what we do best: making technology more resilient and intuitive. Ready to meet the demands of tomorrow."

Following the infrastructure transformation, MPF responded to a series of long-standing enhancement requests from platform stakeholders. These enhancements were prioritised to address known pain points for educators and students alike, and delivered in close collaboration with the University's team - laying the foundation for a more intuitive, data-informed platform experience, with additional improvements planned under ongoing support.

Bridge2Practise is now fully operational, faster, and better equipped to support digital clinical education at scale. MPF remains the digital delivery partner, supporting ongoing enhancements as part of a structured support agreement.These new features were designed to improve usability for instructors, admins, and students alike, including:

Auto-archiving for inactive groups, including time-based reminders and admin override access.

A new admin analytics dashboard, providing insights into usage patterns, activity uptake, and data uploads.

Comparison video tooltips within clinical assessment forms to assist learning via reference media.

Written feedback tools for instructors to leave contextual guidance on tagging tasks.

A new student view impersonation feature, allowing instructors to preview content from the learner's perspective.

Early groundwork for automated scoring logic, replicating current Excel-based macros for assignment marking.

