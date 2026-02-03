FiEE Releases Preliminary 2025 Financial Results

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FiEE, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE) ("FiEE," the "Company," "we," "our," or similar terms), a technology company integrating IoT, connectivity, and AI to redefine brand management solutions in the digital era, today provided an update on its business and select preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. These include the following select preliminary financial results and updates:

Full Fiscal Year 2025 Select Preliminary Estimated Financial Results:

Net Sales of approximately $6 million

Gross profit of approximately $5 million

Net Income of approximately $1 million

Fourth Quarter 2025 Select Preliminary Estimated Financial Results:

Net Sales of approximately $4 million

Gross profit of approximately $3 million

Net Income of approximately $2 million

Rafael Li, Chief Executive Officer and President of FiEE, commented, "We are pleased with our strong fourth quarter 2025 performance, along with a full-year growth across both sales and profit. Supported by our strategic transformation towards SaaS solutions, our net sales recorded an increase of 870.8% year-over-year. We also showed improved profitability, with gross profit increasing 2,506.1% year-on-year and Net Income achieving a turnaround to approximately $1 million. Looking ahead, we plan to remain committed to investing in R&D to enhance customer experience and deliver greater brand value across the digital content landscape. We look forward to sharing more details with you as we continue to execute over the coming year ahead."

The preliminary financial results are unaudited, have not been reviewed by the Company's independent registered public accountants, and remain subject to the completion of normal year-end accounting procedures and adjustments and are therefore subject to change. The Company expects to release final financial and operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 during March 2026.