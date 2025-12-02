Corporate

Building families with innovation as patient-first vision goes digital

December 02, 2025 | 14:11
A fertility provider is digitising its patient-first vision to help build families with innovative reproductive technologies and enhanced care solutions.

SYDNEY, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miroma Project Factory (MPF) was delighted to welcome Westmead Fertility Centre to the agency fold for a wide-reaching digital transformation initiative. The engagement began with a comprehensive audit of Westmead Fertility Centre's digital infrastructure to identify opportunities across systems, tools, and platforms to deliver a truly patient-focused experience. This discovery phase included detailed user and stakeholder research, which has informed a robust patient-led digital transformation. Spearheaded by MPF's CEO and Technical Strategist, Kat Robinson and her team, a bold, future-focused pathway, mapping out the changes required to Westmead Fertility Centre's core systems, patient portal, website and supporting digital marketing activities has been created

MPF has delivered a sleek, fully rebuilt brochure-style website, which headlines a suite of strategic initiatives that are in the works, redefining how Westmead Fertility Centre connects with patients and healthcare professionals, and prepares for a digitally driven future. Westmead Fertility Centre is carving out a new standard in the fertility sector: compassionate, evidence-based, and accessible care underpinned by IT as an enabler. With the digital foundations mapped and progressed, the team at Westmead Fertility Centre is poised to continue to lift expectations for a truly patient-centred experience of the future.

"The transformation we have embarked on with technical expertise and trusted guidance from MPF sees us lean into our focus on excellence, care with compassion, scientific grounding, and our unwavering belief that fertility care should be financially accessible for all. Our recently delivered new website is built for clarity, accessibility, and mobile responsiveness, which redefines how patients discover and engage with fertility care options online. We are on an exciting trajectory that is set to transform our ways of working and supporting our patients and team into the future". Dr Lindsay Gillan, CEO

With the digital foundation in place, the next stages of the transformation will focus on enhancing clinical workflows, optimising referral processes for healthcare professionals, and embedding long-term digital tools, including a revolutionary Virtual Assistant called Feya that is built to support wellbeing and clinical excellence.

Learn more at https://westmeadfertilitycentre.com.au/

For more information, visit https://www.theprojectfactory.com/

By PR Newswire

Miroma Project Factory

Tag:
Miroma Project Factory Building families with innovation Patientfirst vision goes digital Reproductive technologies

