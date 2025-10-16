Corporate

Miroma Project Factory 2025: StandingTall Wins Australia Good Design Award

October 16, 2025 | 07:05
Jurors cited the app’s capacity to translate neuro-physiological data into gamified balance tasks, a move that reframes rehabilitation as user-centred interaction rather than clinician-led instruction.

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian Good Design Awards, one of the world's longest-running international design award programs, has announced this year's Winner of the Australian Good Design Award for Rewarding, Defining, and Celebrating Good Design.

This year's theme, "Design for Better", underscores the vital role design plays in shaping a more balanced, inclusive, and sustainable world. From reimagining products and services to reshaping cities and systems, the Awards showcase how design has the power to drive positive change for people, planet, and prosperity.

"We are incredibly proud that StandingTall: Live Actively, Age Healthier has been recognised with a Good Design Award in the Social Impact category. This accolade reflects years of collaboration with Professor Kim Delbaere, NeuRA and UNSW to translate world-class research into a warm, accessible, and life-changing tool for older Australians. As the Commercial Lead on this project since its inception, I am personally thrilled to see the impact of our work recognised at this level. At Miroma Project Factory (MPF), we believe design is at its best when it empowers independence and wellbeing, and StandingTall is proof of how technology and thoughtful design can deliver measurable impact at scale." Kat Robinson CEO MPF

StandingTall: Live Actively, Age Healthier, recognised as the Winner of the prestigious Australian Good Design Award Winner accolade in the Social Impact category.

"StandingTall empowers older Australians with a science-backed tablet app delivering tailored balance exercises, proven to reduce falls by 16% and injurious falls by 20%. In partnership with NeuRA and UNSW, clinical protocols have been translated into an engaging, warm design that inspires independence at home. Smart, innovative and impactful health design." Jury Comments

Record-Breaking Year for Design Excellence

Rachel Wye, Managing Director of Good Design Australia, reflects on the calibre of this year's entries: "The standard of Award Winners in this year's Australian Good Design Awards was the highest on record, with game-changing projects that push the envelope of good design, design innovation and design impact. These Awards clearly demonstrate the transformational power of design to create a better and more sustainable future."

View the Award-Winning Project here: https://www.theprojectfactory.com/projects/st-rebrand

By PR Newswire

Miroma Project Factory

Australia Good Design Award StandingTall Good Design Award Miroma Project Factory

