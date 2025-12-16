Corporate

Miroma app powers major Australian smoking cessation trial

December 16, 2025 | 04:07
Its clinical-grade technology supports one of the nation's largest studies to help people quit smoking.

SYDNEY, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miroma Project Factory (MPF) has delivered a bespoke mobile solution for Screen2Quit, part of the International Lung Study trial and one of Australia's most ambitious research studies targeting smoking cessation in people undergoing lung cancer screening.

Commissioned by the Thoracic Research Centre at the University of Queensland and developed in partnership with Queensland Health, Screen2Quit is a revised, clinical version of the My QuitBuddy application redeveloped and instrumented to collect participant backend data for a multi-year randomised controlled trial (RCT). The goal: to determine whether app-based interventions can significantly outperform websites or control conditions in helping people quit smoking, still the leading cause of preventable disease worldwide.

From the outside, Screen2Quit looks and feels familiar to a smoking cessation application, but beneath the surface lies a purpose-built digital trial engine capable of tracking every interaction, from user-entered quit plans through scrolling and page navigation to community engagement, all while maintaining strict research integrity.

MPF's scope included native app development for both iOS and Android, and the creation of two secure backends. One backend supports community forum moderation, while the bespoke administration portal captures trial-specific analytics and fully anonymised data capture. Each app user is registered via a unique trial ID that gates access and ties in-session behaviour to anonymised clinical outcomes, enabling researchers to explore how digital behaviours relate to real-world smoking cessation.

"We're proud to help deliver a real-world health intervention that's not only scalable, but scientifically robust," said Jennifer Wilson, Founder and Futurist MPF. "Screen2Quit takes behaviour change out of the lab and into people's lives—with real data to back it."

The build was delivered in two structured phases:

  • Phase 1 focused on core functionality: onboarding updates for trial enrollment, user navigation improvements, analytics configuration, regional localisation, and the creation of a trial-specific forum with moderator tools.
  • Phase 2 added deeper analytics, forum download features, enhanced user activity logging, and infrastructure support for multi-jurisdiction deployment.

The app is deployed as part of the ILST (International Lung Screen Trial), which is funded by the NHMRC and supported by a cross-disciplinary clinical team. MPF continues to support the platform under a multi-year maintenance agreement, providing technical oversight, app store management, and hosting infrastructure for the duration of the trial.

For more information, visit www.theprojectfactory.com.

By PR Newswire

Miroma Project Factory

TagTag:
Miroma smoking cessation screen2quit

