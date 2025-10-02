GoShorty MPF 2025: One-Tap Cover Lands in Sixty Seconds

SYDNEY, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning UK-based insurance disruptor GoShorty has partnered with Miroma Project Factory (MPF) to design and build a sleek, feature-packed mobile application that redefines how people buy and manage short-term car insurance, from learner drivers to van movers and everything in between.

GoShorty's website was already a high-performing digital storefront, but with 92% of traffic coming via mobile, there was a clear need for a dedicated application to serve repeat customers better, reduce friction, and drive down acquisition costs. MPF answered with an experience that combines seamless quote recall, lightning-fast repurchase flows, and smart nudges that help users insure smarter, not harder.

"Since launching 5 years ago GoShorty has seen significant growth to the stage that we're now one of the most recognised brands in our market. Our customers already buy from us again and again via our website, and our new app will help them to get insured and on their way even quicker and easier with all of their details stored and ready to go in an instant. We're also launching GoShare within the app to help our customers to share cars and vans within their family and friend groups, helping to get people moving whatever their reasons for travel" said Phil Evans, Managing Director at GoShorty.

MPF led a full-stack delivery across product feature research, UX/UI, development and analytics integration anchored by real user insight gathered from interviews and A/B tests. The result is an app that doesn't just replicate the website - it evolves it.

"At MPF, we don't just build apps - we build tools that understand user context and move the business forward," said Kat Robinson, Global CEO of MPF. "GoShorty is a category leader in its space, and this product reflects that ambition: fast, simple, delightful, and ready to scale."

MPF delivered the platform working shoulder-to-shoulder with GoShorty's tech and marketing units, creating not only the app but a roadmap for future loyalty, data insights, and referral-driven grow. Following the successful build, MPF continues to provide support, testing, and feature rollout as part of a long-term shared goal of assisting GoShorty to rapidly advance in market expansion.

Built for Speed, Loyalty, and Utility

The GoShorty app was engineered around three pillars: easy re-purchasing, loyalty by design, and smarter decision support. Key features include:

Retrieval of existing quotes and policies

Access to purchase history, real-time quote generation, and flexible repeat purchase flows—plus the ability to buy the same cover again in just a few taps.

In-app loyalty scheme, rewarding users for engagement and frequent purchasing, integrated with GoShorty's CRM for deeper personalisation.

"GoShare" functionality that allows users to share a car with friends and co-manage short-term cover within a secure group.

Animated rewards, push notifications, SMS reminders, and real-time error-handling all wrapped in a mobile-first design optimised for Apple and Android users alike.

Learn more at www.goshorty.co.uk