Mineral Boutique Spa Opens as Hong Kong’s Latest Discreet Beauty Destination

October 20, 2025 | 14:56
(0) user say
Subterranean treatment rooms and mineral-infused therapies position wellness as urban hideaway, implying that privacy rather than panoramic views now commands premium pricing.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 - The Mineral Boutique Spa, a new luxury wellness destination located on the 36th floor of WWTTC Mall in Causeway Bay, officially opened in August 2025. Overlooking panoramic sea views and the city skyline, the spa introduces a new era of mineral-based skincare and personalized wellness experiences in Hong Kong.

Positioned between a spa and a clinic, The Mineral Boutique Spa redefines what modern luxury beauty feels like — refined, intimate, and results-driven.

"Our vision was to create a sanctuary where indulgence and performance coexist seamlessly," said Kimmy Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of The Mineral Boutique Spa. "Every detail—from the treatments to the environment—was designed to deliver visible transformation while nurturing long-term skin health."

When Luxury Meets Results

Most spas offer relaxation, while clinics emphasize results. The Mineral Boutique Spa dares to deliver both.

Guests are greeted with warm lighting, calming interiors, and a sense of stillness create an atmosphere designed for high-performing individuals who need a true reset. Behind the serenity lies advanced aesthetic technology, mineral-rich formulations, and expert therapists who sculpt, lift, and transform with precision.

The Mineral Philosophy: Beauty That Works From the Inside Out

Minerals are the foundation of cellular health, restoring balance, energizing the skin, and supporting long-term vitality. The Mineral Boutique Spa infuses mineral potency into every treatment, pairing it with state-of-the-art devices to deliver visible, lasting change.

Treatments provide:

  • Glass-like radiance
  • Sculpted facial contours
  • Lifted firmness
  • Deep hydration
  • Long-term skin resilience
Each protocol is curated like a haute couture experience—personalized, elevated, and unforgettable. The newly opened spa features two distinctive immersive rooms that have become signature experiences:

The Red Light Therapy Room — The Glow Chamber

Unlike traditional machines or panels, this is a full-body red light immersion room. The treatment stimulates collagen and elastin, smooths fine lines, reduces inflammation, and accelerates cellular renewal. It delivers a lit-from-within glow that is immediately visible after a single session.

It has become the go-to treatment before important events and appearances.

The Salt Room Halotherapy — The Mineral Breath Sanctuary

Inspired by European salt caves, this mineral-infused room is designed for deep healing and full-body reset. As guests inhale fine salt particles, the body begins to naturally rebalance.

Benefits include:
  • Lung and airway detoxification
  • Stress and anxiety reduction
  • Strengthened immunity
  • Calmed nervous system
  • Mineral absorption through the skin

A Sanctuary in the Sky

The Mineral Boutique Spa
Room 01, 36/F, WWTTC Mall
280 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

The space feels private, boutique, and discreet. Every corner is designed to calm. Every detail reflects quiet luxury.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Mineral Boutique Spa

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Mineral Boutique Spa Boutique Spa Opens Luxury Wellness Destination MineralBased Skincare

