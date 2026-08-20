Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

METiS TechBio relocates corporate headquarters to Nexxus Building Hong Kong

August 20, 2026 | 13:54
(0) user say
Biotechnology firm METiS TechBio leased office facilities in Central's Nexxus Building on 20 August 2026, supporting commercial expansion across Hong Kong's primary financial district.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2026 – As leasing activity in Hong Kong's core commercial districts continues to recover, Nexxus Building in Central has welcomed METiS TechBio (Stock Code: 7666.HK), the world's first listed artificial intelligence (AI) - powered drug delivery biotechnology company. This marks another milestone for Trivium Asset Management ("Trivium"), an Asian real estate investment and asset management firm in advancing asset optimisation and attracting diversified quality tenants successfully since taking over the building's operations and management.

Since assuming the management of Nexxus Building at the beginning of this year, Trivium has rapidly driven interior upgrade and optimisation work. The 23rd floor has been transformed into a brand-new event space, "Nexxus Hub", providing tenants with a one-stop, value-added venue for seminars, networking events and workshops. At the same time, to meet market demand for flexible office space, the team subdivided the 6th floor into six small-to-medium units, significantly enhancing the flexibility of floorplate configuration to precisely address the needs of enterprises of different scales. Upon completion of the works, multiple tenant groups promptly enquired and successively moved in, including METiS TechBio as well as several finance industry companies.

As the global pioneer in AI-driven nanotechnology innovation and drug delivery, METiS TechBio has demonstrated robust market potential following its listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May this year. Dr. Chris Lai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of METiS TechBio, said, "As a company at the forefront of life sciences and AI innovation technology, we are at a critical stage of rapid business expansion and global scaling. Central, as an international financial and commercial core, offers outstanding geographical advantages and a top-tier business ecosystem. With the completion of internal upgrade works at Nexxus Building, its event space and the flexible spatial planning on the 6th floor is a great match to our team's operational needs. We eagerly anticipate establishing our Hong Kong base at Nexxus Building to further drive the Group's technological innovation and strategic breakthroughs."

METiS TechBio's decision to locate at Nexxus Building not only reflects leading tech-innovation enterprises' confidence in the commercial prospects of Central's core, but also highlights how the building's post-optimisation positioning precisely addresses the requirements of high-growth enterprises.

Wilfred Ma, Managing Partner of Trivium Asset Management, said, "We warmly welcome METiS TechBio to Nexxus Building. This serves as a testament to the market's recognition of the building's prime location and quality facilities. Since taking over management, Trivium has been actively advancing asset optimisation, including creating the event space 'Nexxus Hub' and reconfiguring the unit layout on the 6th floor, injecting innovative concepts into a traditional Grade-A office building while providing tenants with a more flexible and value-added workplace experience. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage innovative asset management strategies to attract a diversified range of premium enterprises, continuously unlocking the commercial value of Nexxus Building as a landmark Grade-A office building in Central."

Built in 1962 as the former headquarters of Hang Seng Bank, Nexxus Building has been a witness to Hong Kong's rise as a global financial centre. Following a major renovation in 2008 and the addition of a direct footbridge to IFC and the Airport Express in 2020, the building continues to host multinational corporations, leading financial institutions and professional services firms, and premium retail tenants - including the iconic Hong Kong Bankers Club - reinforcing its status as one of Central's most distinguished Grade‑A office towers.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Trivium Asset Management

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
METiS TechBio Nexxus Building Hong Kong Nexxus Building

Related Contents

METiS TechBio signs exclusive global licence for Boulevard Bio's trispecific T-cell engager

METiS TechBio signs exclusive global licence for Boulevard Bio's trispecific T-cell engager

METiS TechBio publishes breakthrough research in top journals

METiS TechBio publishes breakthrough research in top journals

Truong My Lan family sells Hong Kong building for $820 million

Truong My Lan family sells Hong Kong building for $820 million

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Cyberport hosts Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2026 in Hong Kong

Cyberport hosts Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2026 in Hong Kong

Mudah.my integrates automotive platform listings into Carousell Malaysia marketplace

Mudah.my integrates automotive platform listings into Carousell Malaysia marketplace

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Sanas hires IT-BPM industry chief Jack Madrid for Philippine expansion

Sanas hires IT-BPM industry chief Jack Madrid for Philippine expansion

CES Asia Unveiled launches regional event at Hong Kong Electronics Fair

CES Asia Unveiled launches regional event at Hong Kong Electronics Fair

VIB: customers need more value, not necessarily more cards

VIB: customers need more value, not necessarily more cards

CES Asia Unveiled expands into Seoul for KES partnership

CES Asia Unveiled expands into Seoul for KES partnership

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020