METiS TechBio signs exclusive global licence for Boulevard Bio's trispecific T-cell engager

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METiS TechBio (7666.HK), a leading AI-driven drug delivery innovation company, today announced it has entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement with Boulevard Bio ("Boulevard"), a U.S. biotechnology company backed by Deerfield Management, granting Boulevard worldwide development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights for MTS-128, a proprietary trispecific T-cell engager (TCE) program developed by METiS TechBio.

METiS TechBio will receive a $20 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $1.6 billion in development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, in addition to tiered royalties on product sales.

METiS TechBio's proprietary NanoForge platform has achieved deep integration across AI-based protein design, drug delivery system engineering, and therapeutic innovation, reflecting validation from top-tier global capital and industry partners. This transaction marks a shift in AI-enabled drug delivery platforms from early technological validation toward global commercialization value realization.

MTS-128 is a next-generation trispecific T-cell engager developed by METiS TechBio through its NanoForge platform. Unlike traditional antibody discovery approaches, MTS-128 is designed and optimized end-to-end through NanoForge-enabled AI-driven molecular engineering, representing a key example of AI-enabled therapeutic innovation at METiS TechBio.

Compared with conventional bispecific T-cell engagers, trispecific TCEs can simultaneously engage multiple biological mechanisms, with the potential to enhance target cell killing efficiency, increase therapeutic window and reduce off-target toxicity. The development of MTS-128 reflects METiS TechBio's integrated capabilities in artificial intelligence and protein engineering, while also demonstrating NanoForge's ability to continuously generate novel therapeutic assets.

METiS TechBio's proprietary AI-enabled nanodelivery platform, NanoForge, is built on an integrated "dry lab + wet lab + agent-based intelligence" innovation framework, powering four core solution engines: AiLNP (AI-driven lipid nanoparticle design), AiRNA (AI mRNA sequence design), AiProtein (AI protein and antibody design), and AiTEM (AI small molecule formulation design).

NanoForge enables an end-to-end innovation chain spanning AI-based protein generation, in vivo delivery technologies, and next-generation immunotherapy development. In particular, the AiProtein platform supports rapid discovery and optimization of novel therapeutic proteins, including T-cell engagers, in vivo protein therapeutics, and other advanced immunomodulatory modalities.

"This transaction represents an exciting development in the strategic alliance between METiS and Deerfield at a pivotal moment for AI-driven drug delivery innovation in China," said Chris Lai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of METiS TechBio. "The MTS-128 program demonstrates NanoForge's ability to enable next-generation drug discovery and development. This is only the beginning. Leveraging NanoForge as our core engine, we will continue to generate globally competitive therapeutic assets. As AI converges with drug delivery technologies, we aim to advance transformative therapies from concept to global development, bringing more accessible innovative treatments to patients worldwide."

Unlocking a healthier world through AI-driven nanotechnology. METiS Technologies (7666.HK) is a pioneering TechBio company at the intersection of artificial intelligence and nanomaterial science, focused on transforming the delivery and application of active agents across life forms. On May 13, 2026, METiS successfully listed on HK exchange as the first listed AI-powered drug delivery company.

Founded by a team of MIT-trained scientists with deep expertise in AI, quantum mechanics, nanomaterials, and advanced drug delivery, the company has developed NanoForge, the world's first AI-drive nano-delivery platform and four proprietary platform technologies, AiLNP – AI platform for nucleic acid delivery system design; AiRNA – AI platform for mRNA sequence optimization; AiProtein - AI platform for protein and antibody design and AiTEM – AI platform for small molecule formulation design.

METiS' platforms simulate, predict, and interpret nanoscale interactions to enable rational design, optimization, and validation of next-generation nanomaterials and their payloads. By advancing AI-enabled nanotechnology, METiS strives to unlock new therapeutic possibilities across a wide range of diseases, including cancer, metabolic and autoimmune disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions, and improve the health of lives. For more information, please visit www.metistechbio.com.