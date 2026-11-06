Marvel Capital hosts family wealth planning forum in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2026 – The Family Wealth Blueprint 2026, organised by Marvel Capital Holdings Ltd, was successfully held on 31 October 2026 at Connexion Conference & Event Centre, bringing together individuals and professionals for an insightful exploration of family wealth planning, wealth preservation and legacy strategies.

Group photo of participants, speakers and distinguished guests at The Family Wealth Blueprint 2026, organised by Marvel Capital Holdings Ltd on 31 October 2026 at Connexion Conference & Event Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

The forum brought together perspectives on probate, family trust structuring and private assets, giving participants practical ideas on how families can approach estate and wealth planning more comprehensively — from legal succession and ownership structure to liquidity, investment management and intergenerational wealth transfer.



Speaking on "The Family Wealth Blueprint: Beyond a Will to Family Trust Planning," Dr Eva Wong, Vice President – Business Strategy at Marvel Capital Holdings Ltd, said many families focus extensively on accumulating wealth but spend less time considering how that wealth should be managed and distributed across generations.



"A Will is important, but it may not answer every question a family has," Wong said. "Families also need to think about who should benefit, when wealth should be distributed, how it should be managed and what happens when circumstances change."



She added that these questions become more complex when families own businesses, have children with different needs, hold overseas investments or have beneficiaries living in different countries.



For suitable families, an offshore family trust may form part of the overall wealth-planning structure, particularly where cross-border assets, beneficiaries or currencies are involved.



"Offshore planning should not simply be about moving money overseas," Wong said. "It should begin with the family — where the assets are, who the beneficiaries are and what the family wants the wealth to achieve over the long term."



Marvel Capital's role includes offshore trust advisory, wealth structuring and working with professional trustee relationships in jurisdictions including Hong Kong and Labuan.



Wong also stressed that a trust should not be confused with an investment product. "A trust provides the structure for how appropriate assets are held, administered and distributed. Investment performance comes from the underlying assets and investment strategy," she said.



The conference also featured Choo Mun Wei, Probate Litigation Lawyer and Partner at Ho Partnership & Neoh, who discussed probate, inheritance disputes and succession issues, and Alvin Tan, CEO, Asset & Wealth Division of AEI Capital Group, who addressed private credit and private assets within a broader family wealth portfolio.



One of the central concepts presented by Marvel Capital was that different parts of family wealth should have different jobs, i.e. some for liquidity, some for income, some for long-term growth and some for legacy purposes.



"We don't start by asking how much someone wants to place into a trust," Wong said. "We start by asking: What do you want your wealth to continue doing for your family?"



Marvel Capital said the forum forms part of its efforts to increase awareness of structured family wealth planning, offshore trusts and cross-border succession among business owners, professionals, investors and emerging high-net-worth families.



"Wealth is what you build. Legacy is what continues."

https://www.marvelcapital.net/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

