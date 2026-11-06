LINE OpenChat active monthly users reach 24 million in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – LINE Thailand has announced strong growth in LINE OpenChat, with monthly active users (MAU) reaching 24 million, up from 20 million after introducing a redesigned discovery experience on the LINE app's third tab.

LINE OpenChat Introduces New Community Discovery Experience on LINE App's Third Tab

The new experience reflects LINE's strategic focus on interest-based communities, making it easier for users to discover, join, and engage with people who share similar passions. As of September 30, 2026, LINE OpenChat recorded more than 2.25 billion monthly usage sessions, up from 1.8 billion, highlighting growing engagement across the platform.Available in Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan, LINE OpenChat enables users to connect beyond their existing social circles through communities spanning entertainment, education, careers, lifestyle, and everyday conversations.Nadhakriz Kanchanamantana, Head of LINE OpenChat, said, "We believe meaningful connections begin with shared interests. By bringing OpenChat to the third tab of the LINE app, we are making communities more accessible and helping users discover a place where they truly belong. Our ambition is to transform shared interests into lasting community connections."The redesigned tab introduces interest-based recommendations, trending topics, and simplified community discovery. Enhanced features, including AI-powered conversation summaries, discussion threads, and fraud protection alerts, further improve convenience, engagement, and user safety.Beyond digital interactions, LINE OpenChat is expanding initiatives that connect online communities with real-world experiences through partnerships with brands, entertainment companies, and educational institutions.Looking ahead, LINE OpenChat will advance its community ecosystem through four strategic pillars: Discover, improving community accessibility; Activate, encouraging meaningful participation; Grow, empowering community creators; and Connect, strengthening partnerships across industries.Guided by its philosophy, "Where everyone has their own place," LINE OpenChat aims to evolve beyond a messaging-based community service into a dynamic ecosystem where shared passions foster meaningful relationships, sustained engagement, and new opportunities for users, creators, and brands.

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