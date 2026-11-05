DKSH Executes Patient Purpose Day Activities Across 14 Markets

SINGAPORE - EQS Newswire - 4 November 2026 – DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a leading strategic healthcare business partner and integrated end-to-end commercialization platform in Asia Pacific and beyond, has successfully concluded the fourth edition of its annual "Patient Purpose Day" initiative. Supporting one of DKSH's four sustainability objectives, creating a positive local impact, the employee-driven program was held across 14 markets and reinforces the company's commitment to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to healthcare through meaningful community engagement, with a particular focus on women's health.

According to the DKSH Healthcare's Women's Health Expert Council, women are more likely than men to report unmet medical needs and are less likely to perceive that they have access to quality healthcare services. Disparities in healthcare still exist, especially in conditions that mainly or only affect women. Women's health often gets less attention, including HPV, cervical lesions, vaginal bacterial infections, and candidiasis. There are persistent barriers to women's health awareness, access, and equity, including cultural barriers, like stigma and the burden of caregiving, clinical barriers, like insufficient discussion on proactive screening and treatment options, as well as financial and time costs for treatments. As a results, 2 out 3 women surveyed in 61 countries face healthcare access issuesand 1 in 4 women are unable to make decisions about their own healthcareRecognizing these challenges, DKSH continued the theme "Driving Equity in Women Health" for the second consecutive year at "Patient Purpose Day 2026". The initiative empowered employees to serve as patient advocates and contribute to initiatives addressing healthcare disparities faced by women. Employees worked alongside healthcare professionals, partners, and local organizations to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and communities.DKSH markets tailored their "Patient Purpose Day" initiatives to address local community needs. Activities ranged from women's health education workshops and disease awareness campaigns to free health screenings, fundraising efforts, and support programs for underserved populations. Through the collective efforts of employees and partners, the initiative reached thousands of patients and community members across the region, helping to improve health literacy, encourage proactive care, and expanding access to essential healthcare services. In addition, a total donation of roughly CHF 85,000 was raised.

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