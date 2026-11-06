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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CR Longdation cybersecurity partners with GCSA establishing artificial intelligence research centre

November 06, 2026 | 11:26
(0) user say
Security vendor CR Longdation Aethereal Cybersecurity partnered with the Global Cybersecurity Alliance to open a research centre focused on artificial intelligence threats in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – CR Longdation Aethereal Cybersecurity × Global Cybersecurity Alliance Limited (GCSA) announced a partnership to establish the "AI and Cybersecurity Research Centre," integrating the two parties' technological and resource advantages in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industrial applications to drive cutting-edge technology research, product innovation, and industry collaboration.

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Founded in 1982, CR Longdation's business covers property management, asset management, and community services, among other areas. CR Longdation Aethereal Cybersecurity focuses on AI-driven digital-intelligent transformation and cybersecurity services for government and enterprises, dedicated to providing professional technologies and solutions to the Hong Kong SAR Government, public institutions, and enterprises, and holds cybersecurity-related qualifications. GCSA is committed to promoting technological innovation, research collaboration, and international exchange in the global cybersecurity field, with a focus on security challenges in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, Web3, and digital finance.

The two parties will strengthen cooperation in the security field. The Research Centre will focus on joint research and development in areas including AI anti-fraud, cyber threat detection, digital finance security, and cybersecurity automation, exploring the practical application of technologies such as AI anti-fraud honeypots, intelligent fraud identification, threat intelligence analysis, and security protection platforms.

This collaboration will combine the two parties' resources and professional service capabilities to promote cross-institutional collaboration in the fields of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, contributing to the development of the digital economy and the cybersecurity industry.

News Sources:

CR Longdation announcement: https://www.crproperty.com.hk/CRLDDynamic/2026-11-05/2969462.html
Aethereal Cybersecurity announcement: https://aethereal.com.hk/news/ai-cybersecurity-research-centre
GCSA Global Cybersecurity Alliance announcement: https://media.gcsa.com/news-3730609?channel=cybersecurity
CR Longdation website：www.crproperty.com.hk
Aethereal website: https://aethereal.com.hk
GCSA website: www.gcsa.com
GCSA Official WeChat：https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/Arqp9nnFIVxoucPHyTxRvw

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Global Cybersecurity Alliance

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CR Longdation GCSA artificial intelligence research centre

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