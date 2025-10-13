Corporate

Malaysia 2025: Premier Sustainability Summit to Anchor Southeast Asia Calendar

October 13, 2025 | 15:08
(0) user say
KLCC will host 5,000 delegates in September, giving ESG reporters Malaysia sustainability summit keywords and speaker line-up.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2025 –Malaysia will host the Kuala Lumpur Sustainability Summit (KLSS) 2025 from 14 to 16 October at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). The landmark regional event will bring together leaders from across Southeast Asia and beyond to advance bold action on climate change and sustainable development.

Organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) and the Ministry of Economy (KE), led by Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) and Pusat SDG Negara, the summit will convene more than 400 participants from government, business, academia, and civil society.

With the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability," KLSS 2025 positions Malaysia as a leading voice in promoting climate resilience and sustainable economic transformation, while serving as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and concrete action in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Southeast Asia stands at a critical turning point. The window for action is narrowing, and the choices we make this decade will define our shared future. KLSS 2025 is not just a platform for discussion; it is a movement to translate ambition into action. We aim to transition from conceptual ideas to tangible implementation, from commitment to measurable outcomes. Through this summit, we aim to spark collaborations that deliver real solutions on the ground, empowering communities, businesses, and governments to build a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable region," said Saiful Adib Abdul Munaff, Acting Group CEO of MGTC.

The KLSS 2025 will bring together a distinguished lineup of participants, including ASEAN leaders, senior government officials, global thought leaders, and international experts. Joining them will be C-suite leaders, financiers, academics, youth advocates, and representatives from civil society.

The summit will feature keynote addresses and dialogues with prominent international figures such as H.E. Selwin Charles Hart, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition; Robert Gass, UN Resident Coordinator ad interim for Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei; and Sadewo Trilastiono Bn Soedarso, Regent of Banyumas, Indonesia.

KLSS will also showcase leading Malaysian voices, including YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Minister of Plantation and Commodities and Acting Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability; Dato' Seri TPr. (Dr.) Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Mayor of Kuala Lumpur; Izlyn Ramli, CEO of Maybank Foundation; Gurdip Singh, CEO of CIMB Bank Malaysia; and Anita Ahmad, CEO of Yayasan MySDG.

A highlight of the programme will be the MGTC x Bloomberg Series, featuring exclusive research insights and panel discussions on sustainable finance and energy transition by Eric Kane, Nadia Humphreys, Felix Kokasih, and other Bloomberg experts. Discussions will cover resilient markets, sectoral transformation, community empowerment, climate diplomacy, youth-led innovation, and the circular economy. Corporate leaders, grassroots changemakers, and youth advocates will share practical solutions and experiences in building climate-resilient communities.

The summit will conclude with insights, "This Decade Decides", delivered by Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), underscoring the urgent call for decisive global action in this critical decade for sustainability.

KLSS 2025 will not only convene conversations but also deliver tangible outcomes. The summit will culminate in the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on Climate Resilience, a unified commitment to accelerate climate adaptation and mitigation. In addition, the KLSS Thought Leadership Impact Report will capture insights and best practices from across government, business, and civil society, serving as a reference to advance their sustainability agendas.

As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia is committed to amplifying the voices of Southeast Asian nations, ensuring equity in global climate action, and strengthening regional leadership. KLSS 2025 is a call to action, uniting policymakers, businesses, academics, civil society, and youth to shape solutions for a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Malaysian Green Technology And Climate Change Corporation

KLSS Malaysia sustainability summit Kuala Lumpur Sustainability Summit

