Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

November 17, 2025 | 16:39
(0) user say
LG Display has won two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for its world-first automotive display technologies, recognising breakthrough innovations in vehicle infotainment and dashboard solutions.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that two of its world-first automotive display innovations - Dual View OLED and Under Display Camera-infrared (UDC-IR) OLED - have been recognized with CES 2026 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the organizer of CES, the world's largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition.

Reaffirming LG Display's leadership in next-generation automotive displays, the company was highlighted by the CTA, which selects the most groundbreaking technologies ahead of each year's CES event. LG Display's Dual View OLED and UDC-IR OLED were honored in the In-Vehicle Entertainment category for delivering differentiated customer value through maximizing space efficiency, superior picture quality, and high standards of safety, reliability, and durability.

Dual View OLED is the world's first solution of its kind that allows a single automotive display to show different content depending on the viewing position - enabling a driver to view navigation information while the front passenger streams movies or other content. When installed between rear passengers, it also lets them watch separate content simultaneously, maximizing the use of limited space and facilitating greater design flexibility.

The optimized pixel structure of Dual View OLED ensures the driver's touch operation of the navigation screen does not interfere with the passenger's entertainment. This all means that passenger-specific, personalized in-vehicle infotainment can be implemented.

By applying a Tandem OLED device structure, this product delivers exceptional picture quality and operates reliably in extreme environments ranging from -40°C to 85°C.

Meanwhile, UDC-IR OLED, which was jointly developed with LG Innotek, is the world's first full-screen automotive display to conceal an in-screen driver-monitoring camera. While increasing the display's transmittance in the camera area, LG Display developed advanced algorithms making the driver-monitoring camera hole invisible, so the camera is imperceptible from the driver's viewpoint. To ensure accurate driver monitoring, the display integrates LG Innotek's high-resolution IR camera and image-enhancement software.

This is seen as a key technology due to global regulations moving toward mandatory driver-monitoring systems for safety. LG Display aims to lead the market by offering displays that integrate cameras seamlessly while maximizing functionality and aesthetics.

LG Display has consistently demonstrated its automotive display technological leadership, having won CES Innovation Awards for its Thin Actuator Sound Solution ahead of CES 2023 and its 57-inch Pillar-to-Pillar LCD, the world's largest single-panel automotive display, in advance of CES 2024.

At CES 2026, LG Display will set up a dedicated booth for next-generation automotive display solutions in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), aiming to share them with top-tier automotive suppliers and equipment manufacturers.

The company also plans to unveil new large-sized OLED products at a customer-exclusive booth located at the Conrad Hotel near the main CES venue.

For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

By PR Newswire

LG Display

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LG Display CES 2026 Innovation Awards Dual View OLED InVehicle Entertainment

Related Contents

LG Display to Unveil Cutting-Edge Auto Tech at SID Display Week 2025

LG Display to Unveil Cutting-Edge Auto Tech at SID Display Week 2025

LG Display Begins Mass Production of Ultra-large Automotive Display Solutions to Revolutionize Driving Experience

LG Display Begins Mass Production of Ultra-large Automotive Display Solutions to Revolutionize Driving Experience

Investors expand in high-tech realm

Investors expand in high-tech realm

Major Korean conglomerates interested in expanding investments in Vietnam

Major Korean conglomerates interested in expanding investments in Vietnam

Positive performance for foreign-invested electronic manufacturers in Vietnam

Positive performance for foreign-invested electronic manufacturers in Vietnam

Foreign groups circumvent lack of experts with training revamps

Foreign groups circumvent lack of experts with training revamps

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

Ramco Systems recognised as Leader for fourth consecutive year in Everest Group APAC payroll

Ramco Systems recognised as Leader for fourth consecutive year in Everest Group APAC payroll

3rd Connexion Shenzhen Show returns this December as premier multi industry exhibition

3rd Connexion Shenzhen Show returns this December as premier multi industry exhibition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020