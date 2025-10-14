La Dolce Vita Sundays 2025: Phuket Carpe Diem Revives Italian Chic

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 October 2025 - Early this month, Carpe Diem Beach Club celebrated the highly anticipated return of its signature series, La Dolce Vita Sundays, with a spectacular relaunch event on 5 October at Phuket’s Bangtao Beach.



The brunch-to-sunset gathering drew a stylish crowd of locals, expats, and international visitors, marking the start of Phuket’s high season with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, music, and entertainment.



The beachfront celebration began with a vibrant buffet brunch featuring live cooking stations and Chef Álvaro Ramos Palancarejo (Chef Palanca) as special guest. Chef Palanca delighted attendees with a culinary performance showcasing his signature dishes, including scallops on salmorejo, paella lobster, and arroz negro, setting the tone for an indulgent afternoon.



As the sun shifted into golden hour, the atmosphere transformed into a lively poolside party with resident DJs carrying the energy into the evening. Guests enjoyed premium cocktails, champagne, and bottle service in Carpe Diem’s signature poolside bed lounge, while immersive performances and a fire show finale lit up the night sky.



La Dolce Vita Sundays are now officially back at Carpe Diem Beach Club with multiple package selections, including beach lounge chairs, pool deck and beach beds, and all-day experiences.



For upcoming events, reservations, and more information, visit carpediemphuket.com.



