KUKA Vietnam inaugurates new Hanoi headquarters

Inaugurated on October 20, the new headquarters comes as KUKA – one of the world's leading providers of intelligent automation and resource-efficient solutions – enters a new phase of growth after establishing its presence in Vietnam in 2018, supported by a more comprehensive technology portfolio, closer customer engagement, and a stronger foundation for talent development.

The investment underscores KUKA Vietnam's long-term commitment to enhancing service quality, strengthening its presence in the local market, and addressing the increasingly diverse needs of customers in industrial automation.

The new headquarters comes into operation as KUKA Vietnam enters its next phase of development, driven by the need to expand business operations, strengthen technological capabilities, and enhance customer support resources.

Spanning four floors with a total area of approximately 720 square metres, the new facility is designed to integrate office spaces, technology demonstration areas, testing and proof-of-concept facilities, application development areas, a technical service centre, and operational warehousing under one roof.

This integrated model enables closer collaboration among sales, engineering, and service teams, while providing customers with opportunities to experience technologies firsthand, test applications, and work alongside KUKA to develop solutions tailored to their operational needs.

Inside KUKA Vietnam’s new headquarters in Hanoi. Photo: KUKA Vietnam

The new headquarters also supports KUKA’s objective of enhancing the customer experience and strengthening its connections with the industrial ecosystem, including existing and prospective customers across northern Vietnam. These priorities are central to the vision behind the project.

The investment in the new headquarters comes as KUKA transitions from a provider of industrial robots and automation hardware towards becoming a comprehensive automation solutions partner in Vietnam.

A key highlight demonstrating this strategic direction is the technology demonstration area, featuring a scaled-down production line that simulates an integrated manufacturing process.

Here, robots work in coordination to perform the entire workflow, from pick-and-place operations and product handling to transportation and distribution. This demonstration provides a tangible illustration of Automation 1.0, an approach in which hardware and individual automated processes play a central role.

KUKA is now advancing towards Automation 2.0 through the development of the KUKA Automation Management Platform, a universal operating system designed for automation solutions and positioned as the world’s first of its kind.

This evolution reflects KUKA’s ambition to move beyond individual automation components towards a more integrated, flexible, and comprehensive approach to industrial automation.

The technology demonstration area at KUKA Vietnam’s new headquarters. Photo: KUKA Vietnam

The inauguration of the new headquarters reaffirms KUKA Vietnam’s long-term commitment to investing in the local market. Beyond an investment in physical infrastructure, the project represents a strategic investment in customer service capabilities, technology development, technical services, and the broader local automation ecosystem.

KUKA Vietnam officially inaugurates its new Hanoi headquarters. Photo: KUKA Vietnam

At the launching ceremony, Huynh Phong Phu, CEO of KUKA Vietnam, noted that 2026 marks a strategically significant period of development for KUKA Vietnam, highlighted by three major milestones across the country's three regions.

"From the inauguration of the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Centre in Danang under a strategic cooperation programme with the Danang University of Science and Technology, and the establishment of the Automation 2.0 Technology Centre at the High-Tech Park Training Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, to the official opening of its new head office in Hanoi, KUKA Vietnam is progressively building an integrated ecosystem that connects technology, human resources, and the practical needs of businesses," he said.

Phu believes these milestones demonstrate KUKA's long-term investment commitment to Vietnam and reaffirm its strategic direction of bringing robotics, AI, and next-generation automation solutions closer to customers, partners, and the country's technical education and training network.

"As this pivotal year draws to a close, the new head office in Hanoi marks the beginning of the next phase of growth while further strengthening KUKA's role as a comprehensive automation partner, supporting the modernisation of Vietnam's manufacturing industry in the era of Automation 2.0," he said.

With a customer-centric approach and a strong focus on technological innovation and sustainable development, KUKA Vietnam expects the new headquarters to serve as a key driver of its next phase of growth while contributing positively to the advancement of the automation industry in Vietnam.

As being one of the world’s leading providers of intelligent automation and resource-efficient solutions, KUKA Group’s portfolio spans robotics, production and logistics automation, healthcare automation, and digital solutions through its business units and brands. With a history spanning more than 128 years, KUKA Group operates in more than 50 countries, with over 100 locations worldwide. Its major hubs are located in Germany, the United States, China, and Hungary, with its global headquarters in Augsburg, Germany. Established in Vietnam in 2018, KUKA maintains offices in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang. The company continues to contribute to the development and modernisation of Vietnam’s key manufacturing industries through its industrial robotics, automation technologies, and solutions.

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