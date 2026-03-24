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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KPMG announces appointment of Gary Wingrove as global chairman and CEO

March 24, 2026 | 12:16
(0) user say
Gary Wingrove has been elected as the next global chairman and CEO of KPMG International, beginning a four-year term from October 1.

On March 18, the advisory firm announced that Wingrove, currently global COO and a member of the Global Management Team, will take on the new role. He has helped shape and execute KPMG's global strategy, leading advances in operational integration, regional clustering, global investment alignment, alliance expansion, and the growth of the firm's delivery network.

KPMG announces appointment of Gary Wingrove as global chairman and CEO

Wingrove has also overseen the firm’s digital transformation and the adoption of AI‑enabled solutions across the global organisation.

Before becoming global COO, Wingrove oversaw the firm's digital transformation and adoption of AI-enabled solutions across the global organisation. He served as CEO of KPMG Australia from 2013 to 2021, nearly doubling revenue, profitability, and headcount while reshaping its culture.

Wingrove's global experience underpins the strategic clarity, operational discipline, and values-led leadership he brings to the role. He will succeed Bill Thomas, who has served as global chairman and CEO since 2017.

Thomas has led KPMG through a period of significant transformation and global growth, positioning the organisation as the fastest-growing of the Big Four networks for the past two years. Under his leadership, global revenues increased by 55 per cent since 2017 on a constant-currency basis, and the firm has grown to more than 276,000 people worldwide.

Thomas also created and embedded the Collective Strategy, aligning member firms behind shared priorities, refreshed governance, and a unified global ambition. He oversaw the firm's multi-billion dollar global investment programme and deepened alliances with partners including Microsoft, Google Cloud, SAP, Oracle, and ServiceNow, enabling KPMG to deliver market-leading, AI-enabled solutions at scale.

KPMG announces appointment of Gary Wingrove as global chairman and CEO
Wingrove (left) and Thomas will work closely together over the next six months to ensure a seamless transition

"It's been an honour to lead KPMG over the last nine years," said Thomas. "I've had the privilege of working with Gary for more than 20 years. He is an outstanding leader, and I'm confident that under his leadership, KPMG will reach new heights."

Wingrove said he is grateful for the opportunity to lead the firm's talented people around the world. "KPMG is a people-first business, enabled by technology, strengthened by our culture, and unified by a global network of member firms that enables our teams to bring the best of KPMG's expertise to clients wherever they are."

"As client needs evolve, I am committed to ensuring we bring agility, deep expertise, and AI-enabled solutions to help them navigate complexity, manage risk, and seize opportunities with confidence. I'm deeply grateful to Bill for his leadership, friendship, and support and look forward to building on the strong platform he has created," Wingrove added.

Thomas and Wingrove will work closely together over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition, while maintaining KPMG’s global growth momentum and strategic commitments.

Warrick Cleine MBE, chairman and CEO of KPMG in Vietnam and Cambodia, said Wingrove's appointment reflects strong continuity in advancing KPMG's global strategy, building on progress in strengthening how the firm operates as one network.

"In Vietnam and Cambodia, where organisations are facing increasing complexity and accelerating transformation, this will enable us to provide more practical, comprehensive, and forward-looking solutions," he added.

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By Anh Duc

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TagTag:
Global chairman and CEO Collective Strategy Operational integration Regional clustering Alliance expansion Global investment alignment
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