Joyful Alliance USD 2.2 B Wakayama Onsen Plan Aims for World’s First Zero-Carbon Resort

October 20, 2025 | 14:52
(0) user say
The proposal treats carbon neutrality as a design parameter, not an afterthought, suggesting that hospitality capex may soon be appraised on embodied-emission spreadsheets alongside IRR.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 October 2025 - Joyful Alliance, a Singapore-headquartered investment firm, today announced it will propose the development of the Wakayama Integrated Onsen Resort to the Wakayama City Government. The two parties officially signed the memorandum of cooperation on October 17.

Joyful Alliance is actively discussing a future investment in Wakayama City of over US$2.2 billion, aiming to leverage Wakayama City's rich natural hot springs and cultural heritage to create the World's first zero-carbon resort. Upon completion, the resort is expected to draw millions of visitors annually, injecting new vitality into Wakayama City's tourism sector.

Wakayama City lies in Japan's Kansai region, adjacent to Osaka. It is well connected: the site is a 30-minute drive from Kansai International Airport. The proposed Wakayama Integrated Onsen Resort is planned to be a green, zero-carbon smart resort that combines Wakayama's millennia-old Onsen culture with entertainment facilities.

Joyful Alliance, backed by family offices from Hong Kong and Singapore, specialises in green investments, asset management and sustainable infrastructure projects. For the Wakayama Integrated Onsen Resort development proposal, Joyful Alliance has assembled an international team of partners: Green Matter Hub, a green technology platform, will supply low-carbon construction materials and intelligent energy solutions; and CMA Testing will oversee quality assurance, ensuring that every aspect of the project meets global sustainability standards.

Simon Chua, Executive Counsel for the Wakayama City Urban Regeneration Corporation, stated: "Wakayama City is a historic gem blessed with natural beauty, rich culture, and a strategic location. I am very pleased to invite Joyful Alliance to discuss this potential transformative investment."

Thomas Tin, Managing Director of Joyful Alliance, emphasised: "We are honoured to be invited to discuss this historic project. We believe this project will generate tens of thousands of jobs in surrounding areas and lead the industry with green zero-carbon technologies. Given our background in green technology, we hope to bring outstanding green tech innovations from Hong Kong to collaborate locally when building in Japan. We will leverage our expertise in green investment and sustainable development to work with the team to propose a resort imbued with Wakayama City's local character."

Ms. Sherleen Tay, General Manager of Green Matter Hub, noted: "We are thrilled to support the upcoming Wakayama project in achieving carbon neutrality. Through our digital ecosystem, including combining certification, carbon tracking, and fintech services, we're shaping a low-carbon future."

Ryan Lau, representative of CMA Testing, added: "As a greenhouse verification body, we will provide expert guidance to ensure that every step of this project aligns with international standards while honouring Japan's local regulations and environmental goals."

https://www.joyfulalliance.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Joyful Alliance

TagTag:
Joyful Alliance Wakayama Onsen Resort ZeroCarbon Resort

