Joby Aviation rings NYSE bell after New York test flight

The electric air taxi developer ceremonially opened trading following successful demonstration flights over the city.
NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 28th
- Stock futures are down Tuesday morning as investors react to fresh earnings and the latest developments in the Middle East.
- Otter.ai CEO Sam Liang will join NYSE Live this morning to provide details on the company's new AI-powered knowledge platform.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) celebrates its latest achievement this morning, with NYSE Live providing exclusive access to Founder & CEO JoeBen Bevirt's remarks.
- Space industry executives will join NYSE Live to prepare the launch pad for today's NYSE Space Summit.
Opening Bell
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) celebrates American innovation and the new Golden Age of Flight
Closing Bell
3M (NYSE: MMM) rings the Closing Bell
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
Former NASA head Jim Bridenstine rang Closing Bell
By PR Newswire
New York Stock Exchange