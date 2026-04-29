Joby Aviation rings NYSE bell after New York test flight

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 28th

Stock futures are down Tuesday morning as investors react to fresh earnings and the latest developments in the Middle East.

Otter.ai CEO Sam Liang will join NYSE Live this morning to provide details on the company's new AI-powered knowledge platform.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) celebrates its latest achievement this morning, with NYSE Live providing exclusive access to Founder & CEO JoeBen Bevirt's remarks.

Space industry executives will join NYSE Live to prepare the launch pad for today's NYSE Space Summit.

Opening Bell

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) celebrates American innovation and the new Golden Age of Flight

Closing Bell

3M (NYSE: MMM) rings the Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Former NASA head Jim Bridenstine rang Closing Bell