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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Joby Aviation rings NYSE bell after New York test flight

April 29, 2026 | 11:14
(0) user say
The electric air taxi developer ceremonially opened trading following successful demonstration flights over the city.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 28th

  • Stock futures are down Tuesday morning as investors react to fresh earnings and the latest developments in the Middle East.
  • Otter.ai CEO Sam Liang will join NYSE Live this morning to provide details on the company's new AI-powered knowledge platform.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) celebrates its latest achievement this morning, with NYSE Live providing exclusive access to Founder & CEO JoeBen Bevirt's remarks.
  • Space industry executives will join NYSE Live to prepare the launch pad for today's NYSE Space Summit.

Opening Bell
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) celebrates American innovation and the new Golden Age of Flight

Closing Bell
3M (NYSE: MMM) rings the Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Former NASA head Jim Bridenstine rang Closing Bell

By PR Newswire

New York Stock Exchange

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Joby Aviation nyse

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Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

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