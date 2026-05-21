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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Autoflight completes first eVTOL flight in central asia

May 21, 2026 | 09:57
(0) user say
AutoFlight successfully completed the first ton-class eVTOL demonstration flight in Alatau City, Kazakhstan, marking the first electric vertical takeoff and landing urban air mobility flight in Central Asia.

ALATAU CITY, Kazakhstan, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoFlight has successfully completed the first ton-class eVTOL demonstration flight in Alatau City, Kazakhstan – marking the first electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) Urban Air Mobility (UAM) flight in Central Asia.

The milestone was achieved in collaboration with Alatau Advance Air Group Ltd. (AAAG), which has already purchased and paid for AutoFlight's large-scale eVTOL. During the flight ceremony, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for an additional 50 units of the V2000/V5000 series eVTOL, supporting low-altitude transport across Kazakhstan and the wider region.

The first vertiport in Alatau City is already under construction on the demonstration site, which will soon become the UAM Center Eurasia – Kazakhstan's first urban air mobility hub.

"This is more than a demonstration of a new technology. It represents a transition toward a new model of urban development, where innovation, digital transformation, and advanced mobility solutions become a new economic sector." said Alisher Abdykadyrov, CEO of Alatau City Authority.

AAAG and Alatau City Bank intend to collaborate on advancing the attraction of foreign investment and supporting liquidity mechanisms to facilitate the execution of AAAG's strategic initiative. Vyacheslav Kim, shareholder of Alatau City Bank: "On May 8, 2026, the Head of State signed the Constitutional Law 'On the Special Legal Regime of the City of Alatau'. This establishes the foundation for the development of high-tech sectors such as the Low Altitude Economy. The President's support has enabled us to establish UAM Center Eurasia and attract some of the world's leading technology partners to Kazakhstan."

AutoFlight will work closely with AAAG and Kazakh authorities to advance airworthiness certification, operational standards, and pilot training frameworks across the region.

By PR Newswire

AutoFlight Aviation Technology

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TagTag:
AutoFlight Urban air mobility Vertical takeoff and landing Electric vertical takeoff

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