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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Outdoor Tvs break into mainstream as Sylvox expands to 229 best buy stores

May 21, 2026 | 09:28
(0) user say
Sylvox expanded its outdoor TVs to 229 Best Buy stores nationwide, as backyards become home extensions and outdoor entertainment reshapes how people gather and watch.

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Outdoor TV brand Sylvox is now available in 229 Best Buy stores across the United States, bringing weather-resistant televisions designed for outdoor living spaces into mainstream retail.

Built around the idea of "Big Moments. Better Outside.", Sylvox's expansion reflects a broader shift as more consumers bring entertainment into patios, backyards, and decks—changing the way people watch, gather, and connect.

Customers can explore Sylvox Outdoor TVs both in Best Buy stores nationwide and online, with in-store displays and demonstrations offering a more tangible way to experience the category before purchase.

Unlike standard home televisions, these outdoor televisions are built to withstand sun, rain, and snow—making it possible to enjoy a live sporting event on a bright afternoon without worrying about changing outdoor conditions.

Through Best Buy stores, customers can now experience the Sylvox 55" Patio Series Outdoor TV, along with the weatherproof Elf S2 Soundbar, in person before making a purchase. In-store displays allow shoppers to press buttons on the control panel, watch demo content, and experience audio performance firsthand. Store associates are also available to discuss real-world outdoor use.

This hands-on environment shows how Outdoor TVs fit into real-life moments—from summer barbecues and weekend gatherings to major sporting events like FIFA World Cup watch parties—while highlighting the importance of durability and all-season performance.

To support outdoor installations, Best Buy's Geek Squad services offer professional setup and technical assistance, helping make the category more accessible.

As Outdoor TVs continue to move from niche products into mainstream retail, they are becoming part of how consumers redefine home entertainment. Sylvox's expansion into Best Buy reflects this broader shift toward more flexible, experience-driven living spaces.

For more information, visit https://www.sylvoxtv.com.

By PR Newswire

Sylvox Vision Inc.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Outdoor Tvs Sylvox Sylvox expands Best Buy stores

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