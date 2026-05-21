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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fashionphile names Cardi B as 2026 brand ambassador

May 21, 2026 | 09:22
(0) user say
Fashionphile, a luxury resale leader, tapped global icon Cardi B as its 2026 brand ambassador to headline the "Get Your Bag" campaign, marking its most expansive global campaign to date.

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FASHIONPHILE, the leading re-commerce platform for pre-owned, ultra-luxury accessories, today announced global icon, entrepreneur, and Grammy-winning artist Cardi B as its 2026 Global Brand Ambassador. The partnership signals a defining moment for the brand, bringing one of fashion's most influential collectors into the conversation around ownership, circularity and long-term value in luxury.

Shot in New York City, the campaign features a mix of still imagery and video capturing Cardi B engaging with FASHIONPHILE's highly curated assortment – from rare, hard-to-find pieces to recent-season icons. Framed by the theme "Get Your Bag," the campaign taps into FASHIONPHILE's unique shop-and-sell model, reflecting the circularity of pre-loved luxury, where acquiring and reselling are inherently connected. More than a traditional campaign, it reflects how resale shows up in culture today, driven by access, trust, and a new generation of consumers who want both style and substance.

"I love a good bag, but I love a smart buy too. I love Fashionphile because they really have it all. The rare pieces, the classics, and everything's authentic." said Cardi. "This partnership made sense because we both care about quality, style, and getting to the bag!"

Known for her extensive collection of ultra-luxury handbags, including highly coveted pieces from Hermès, Cardi B brings both cultural authority and genuine credibility as a collector. Her unapologetic, transparent approach to luxury has resonated with a new generation of consumers – one that increasingly sees high-end fashion as both personal expression and long-term investment.

"At FASHIONPHILE, we've always believed that ultra-luxury is an investment, not just a purchase," said Sarah Davis, Founder and President of FASHIONPHILE. "Cardi embodies that mindset in a way that's both aspirational and real. She understands the value behind these pieces and brings a level of visibility and energy that expands how people think about resale."

As part of the collaboration, Cardi B has curated an exclusive edit of her covetable accessories, featuring highly sought-after pieces from iconic luxury brands including Hermès, Chanel, and Goyard. The collection will be available exclusively on FASHIONPHILE.com.

This partnership marks FASHIONPHILE's fourth major ambassador program, following collaborations with Martha Stewart, Nicole Richie, and Emma Roberts – reinforcing the brand's position at the intersection of culture, credibility and modern luxury.

By PR Newswire

FASHIONPHILE

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TagTag:
Fashionphile Cardi B Global icon Cardi Luxury resale leader

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