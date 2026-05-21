Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MicroAlgo develops quantum image edge extraction algorithm for noisy images

May 21, 2026 | 11:04
(0) user say
MicroAlgo proposed a quantum image edge extraction algorithm for noisy images, representing an innovative integration of quantum computing and image processing.

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAlgo Inc. (the "Company" or "MicroAlgo") (NASDAQ: MLGO) announced today that it has proposed a quantum image edge extraction algorithm for noisy images, which is an innovative achievement of the deep integration of quantum computing and digital image processing. The algorithm takes quantum state encoding as its core, mapping the grayscale and position information of image pixels to quantum superposition states, thereby realizing parallel storage and processing of massive information.

The core innovation of the quantum image edge extraction algorithm for noisy images lies in the dual quantum space filter and adaptive threshold non-maximum suppression: the former constructs two correlated quantum filtering spaces to perform targeted suppression of statistical noise and impulse noise respectively, while utilizing quantum entanglement characteristics to achieve information linkage and avoid edge blurring; the latter automatically generates thresholds adapted to image features through quantum operations, enabling precise screening of edge points without manual intervention. The entire process is driven by quantum operation circuits, breaking through the efficiency and accuracy bottlenecks of classical algorithms and providing a revolutionary solution for edge extraction in complex noisy environments.

Quantum State Encoding: Quantumization of Image Information

The noisy image to be processed first undergoes quantum state encoding, converting the grayscale values and position coordinates of pixels into quantum superposition states. For example, the pixel values of an 8-bit grayscale image can be encoded into the superposition states of qubits, while the position information is associated with the corresponding grayscale states through quantum entanglement. This process simultaneously preserves the noise characteristics and gradient information of the image, providing a complete data foundation for subsequent processing and avoiding information loss caused by multi-step conversions in classical algorithms.

Dual Quantum Space Filtering: Noise Suppression and Detail Preservation

The encoded quantum image enters the dual quantum space filter. The first quantum space targets statistical noise such as Gaussian noise, suppressing noise through smoothing operations on quantum states while preserving edge regions; the second quantum space utilizes quantum entanglement characteristics to accurately locate and filter impulse noise, while ensuring that edge details are not mistakenly deleted through an information linkage mechanism. For example, in medical imaging, this filter can simultaneously remove statistical noise introduced by low-dose scanning and device impulse interference, while completely preserving the edge contours of tiny lesions.

Gradient Calculation and Direction Analysis

The filtered quantum image enters the gradient calculation module, which rapidly computes the grayscale gradient magnitude and direction of each pixel through quantum parallel operations. The superposition property of quantum states enables the gradient calculation of the entire image to be completed synchronously, with efficiency far exceeding the point-by-point scanning of classical algorithms. For example, in remote sensing image processing, this module can accurately capture the gradient features of terrain changes, providing a basis for subsequent edge localization.

Non-Maximum Suppression: Edge Refinement

After gradient calculation is completed, the algorithm performs non-maximum suppression in the quantum domain, comparing the magnitudes of adjacent pixels along the gradient direction and retaining only local maximum points, thereby thinning wide edges into single-pixel width. Quantum parallel computing ensures that this process is globally synchronized, avoiding edge breakage caused by point-by-point processing in classical algorithms. For example, in industrial defect detection, this module can accurately extract tiny crack edges on the surface of workpieces, ensuring continuity.

Adaptive Threshold Screening: Edge Classification

The algorithm automatically analyzes the grayscale distribution and noise characteristics of the image through quantum operations to generate dynamic thresholds, classifying edge points into three categories: strong edges, weak edges, and non-edges. Weak edges are often ignored in classical algorithms, but quantum adaptive thresholds can determine whether they are real edges by combining contextual information. For example, in autonomous driving scenarios, this module can capture weak edges of road markings under rainy or foggy weather, improving the robustness of environmental perception.

Edge Connection and Decoding Output

Finally, the algorithm connects broken edge segments through quantum operations and decodes the quantum state results into classical image format. The quantum parallel architecture ensures that this process is completed efficiently, enabling real-time processing even for high-resolution images (such as 4K remote sensing imagery).

MicroAlgo's quantum image edge extraction algorithm for noisy images possesses significant advantages. It adopts advanced algorithm models and intelligent architecture, with extremely high computational efficiency, capable of processing massive amounts of data in a short time. Its precision far exceeds that of similar technologies, and it has strong stability, enabling it to adapt to complex and changing environments while effectively reducing the failure rate. At the same time, it features excellent compatibility, seamlessly integrating with various systems and greatly reducing integration costs. In terms of application scope, it is extremely wide-ranging. In the industrial field, it can assist intelligent manufacturing, realize automated monitoring and optimization of production processes, and improve production efficiency and product quality. In the medical industry, it can assist disease diagnosis by analyzing medical imaging and other data, providing doctors with precise references. In the financial field, it can be used for risk assessment and prediction to safeguard fund security. In the transportation field, it can optimize traffic flow, improve travel efficiency, and provide strong support for urban intelligent traffic management.

With the development of quantum computing, the industrialization process of quantum image processing technology continues to accelerate. MicroAlgo will continue to optimize this quantum edge extraction algorithm for noisy images, improve the adaptability of quantum operation circuits, expand application boundaries, promote the deep integration of the algorithm with quantum hardware, and assist in the quantum upgrade of image processing technology and the intelligent development of the entire industry.

By PR Newswire

MicroAlgo Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MicroAlgo Quantum image edge extraction Noisy image algorithm

Related Contents

MicroAlgo Develops Quantum CNN to Advance Vision AI Using Quantum Mechanics

MicroAlgo Develops Quantum CNN to Advance Vision AI Using Quantum Mechanics

MicroAlgo Inc. plans to issue additional new shares at an offering price of $0.8 per share.

MicroAlgo Inc. plans to issue additional new shares at an offering price of $0.8 per share.

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Green SM and Korlantas Polri partner to advance driver safety in Indonesia

Green SM and Korlantas Polri partner to advance driver safety in Indonesia

Phancy partners with Huanxi Media to pioneer AI entertainment ecosystem.

Phancy partners with Huanxi Media to pioneer AI entertainment ecosystem.

Fushi Tech unveils AI agent strategy targeting overseas merchants

Fushi Tech unveils AI agent strategy targeting overseas merchants

Temus ramps up AI hiring and launches foundry for health and finance

Temus ramps up AI hiring and launches foundry for health and finance

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020