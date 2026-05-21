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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YY group launches OpenClaw agentic AI across hotel clients

May 21, 2026 | 10:57
(0) user say
YY Group launched OpenClaw agentic AI across three hotel clients in Southeast Asia, with two of five planned workflows operational, and broader rollout through 2026.

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced the initial production deployment of OpenClaw, the Company's agentic AI execution layer within its YY Circle platform. OpenClaw is currently live with three hotel clients in Southeast Asia, with two of five planned client-facing workflows operational, and is in active internal use across selected YY Group accounts.

This deployment represents the first phase of the Company's long-term agentic AI initiatives outlined in Module 4 of its May 11, 2026 Strategic Update. Powered by Arros AI, OpenClaw connects the Company's Talent, Workflow, and Data Intelligence capabilities – Modules 1-3 in its AI framework – with the messaging applications, spreadsheets, and other tools hotel teams already use, making both data and function easily accessible via human query or agentic AI action.

The Company's OpenClaw deployment is engineered to boost shift fulfillment rates while reducing coordination workload for both client HR and operations teams and YY Group's internal account management, operations, and executive departments. OpenClaw operates across the Company's YY Circle platform and the applications that hotel teams use day-to-day, including WhatsApp and Telegram, to proactively monitor open shifts, fill-rate gaps, and worker reliability signals, then triggers background workflows autonomously – allowing hotel operators to spend less time on manual shift postings and fill-rate emergencies, and more time on guest experience. Internally, OpenClaw is designed to streamline account management coordination, driving greater efficiency as the Company scales its hotel client base. The internal deployment is also intended to validate workflows ahead of broader client-facing rollouts.

Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group, commented, "Our hospitality clients tell us the single biggest drag on productivity is not the absence of data — it is the time it takes to act on data scattered across messaging groups, spreadsheets, and disconnected portals. OpenClaw closes that gap by bringing our AI-native platform to where operations teams already work and automating workflows across the board, turning YY Circle from a workforce solution into an operational partner for hotel HR and operations teams. Internally, early results are encouraging, and we expect OpenClaw to drive margin expansion as we continue to scale across Southeast Asia and beyond."

Kevin Gao, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Arros AI, added, "Our OpenClaw deployment is more than an AI agent – it represents a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade for both YY Group and its hospitality clients. By identifying demand and worker reliability signals across applications and acting autonomously when conditions call for it, OpenClaw is poised to drive meaningful improvements across shift fill rate, worker turn-up, and the share of operations time spent on coordination – translating into operating leverage for YY Group and measurable operating gains for clients."

As of the date of this release, two client-facing workflows have entered production:

  • Chat-based shift creation. Hotel HR and operations supervisors can create shift requests through messaging applications, with OpenClaw autonomously posting the shift to YY Circle and returning headcount confirmation.
  • Automated worker outreach. OpenClaw initiates messaging to workers flagged as at-risk for absence and escalates unresponsive cases to YY Group's operations team in time to action a replacement.

Three additional client-facing workflows are scheduled to enter production through the second half of 2026: proactive shift fill-rate alerts to hotel operations channels, plain-language worker pool queries, and post-shift rating capture through messaging applications. A broader rollout across YY Group's hotel client base will be phased in parallel.

OpenClaw currently operates on YY Group-managed cloud infrastructure across the Company's Singapore operations, with role-based permission scoping and explicit human approval gates for any action that creates financial obligations or modifies worker records. The system is built on Claude (Anthropic) as the underlying large language model, consistent with Arros AI's underlying stack.

The Company will report on additional product milestones and operational results from its product deployments as they become available.

By PR Newswire

YY Group Holding Limited

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TagTag:
YY Group OpenClaw agentic AI Hotel clients Southeast

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