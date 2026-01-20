Corporate

JC-T Releases Two Singles from Third Album

January 20, 2026 | 11:29
(0) user say
The singer and actor dropped lead tracks Proof and Dead Reflex, offering fans a preview of his forthcoming third studio album ahead of its official release.

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2026 - Singer and actor JC-T has released two lead singles, "PROOF" and "DEAD REFLEX," from his upcoming third album, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his musical evolution. The tracks reflect a bold expansion in both conceptual depth and stylistic range.

JC-T (Singer & Actor) Unveils Lead Singles ‘PROOF’ and ‘DEAD REFLEX’ from upcoming Third AlbumJC-T (Singer & Actor) Unveils Lead Singles ‘PROOF’ and ‘DEAD REFLEX’ from upcoming Third Album

"PROOF," the first single, is rooted in an emo-pop-rock sound and champions emotional honesty and the comfort of being "seen," offering a resonant year-end reflection. JC-T serves as both producer and executive supervisor, underscoring his growing creative autonomy. The track introduces the album's central theme of "relationships," framing it as a dialogue between the self and its reflection, reality and perception.

The second single, "DEAD REFLEX," set for global release on January 16 at 11:00 AM (GMT), reveals a striking contrast. Powered by intense rhythms, dramatic choreography, and bold visual language, the track delves into what the artist describes as the "residual projection of desire left within a dream." Together, the two singles form a dual narrative of the "true self" and the "mirror image," assembling a multi-faceted artistic persona.

The stage premiere of "DEAD REFLEX" at the Hunan TV New Year Concert on December 31 (Beijing Time) garnered significant online attention. The performance, featuring warrior-inspired aesthetics and an avant-garde "breaking the fourth wall" concept, offered audiences a preview of the album's highly narrative and visual artistic direction.

With the release of these singles, JC-T's third album—centered on the concept of "virtual and real mirrors, absolute true self"—begins to reveal its ambitious scope. From the introspective "PROOF" to the physically charged "DEAD REFLEX," JC-T is crafting an immersive world that bridges tangible reality with imaginative exploration.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By WMC

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
JC-T DEAD REFLEX PROOF

