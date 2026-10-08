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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jazz Hipster introduces 96kHz wireless audio hardware platform

October 08, 2026 | 12:12
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Taiwanese manufacturer Jazz Hipster launched an ODM audio hardware architecture supporting 24-bit 96kHz processing to upgrade signal fidelity in active wireless speaker systems.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 October 2026 – Jazz Hipster Corporation, an ODM specializing in high-end audio systems, today announced a new high-resolution wireless audio platform that advances the wireless audio signal path to 24-bit/96kHz, moving beyond the 48kHz design baseline long used in the market. Designed for active speakers, the platform supports both 2-way and 3-way product configurations on a single core architecture. Brand customers can now request a technical evaluation, with customer projects potentially entering mass production as early as the end of this year.

Jazz Hipster Brings High-Resolution Audio Standards to the Active Speaker Market with a 96kHz Wireless Audio Platform

Built on Wi-Fi 6, the platform supports high-resolution audio and streaming services over an existing home wireless network. For stereo and other active speaker configurations with up to four channels, the audio signal path supports resolutions of up to 24-bit/96kHz. End-to-end transmission latency is kept within 20 milliseconds to maintain audio-video synchronization when watching television or other video content. The platform also integrates a USB-C digital input for direct connection to computers, streaming players, mobile devices, and other high-resolution audio sources.

High-resolution streaming has become commonplace at the source, yet wireless transmission remains a persistent industry bottleneck. Most wireless active speakers on the market still use 48kHz as their transmission design baseline. High-resolution files supplied by streaming services are often downsampled during wireless transmission, creating a gap between advertised specifications and the actual listening experience.

The platform also forms part of Jazz Hipster's broader home entertainment audio architecture. Brands entering the market with active speakers can build on the same technical foundation to develop wireless subwoofers, surround speakers, and home theater systems. In multichannel configurations, the architecture can distribute up to 12 audio channels and supports Dolby Atmos speaker layouts. For consumers, this means they can start with a pair of active bookshelf speakers and expand their systems without replacing existing equipment.

"The active speaker market is undergoing a major shift," said Ben Hsu, Senior Product Manager at Jazz Hipster. "Traditional combinations of passive speakers and separate amplifiers are gradually giving way to integrated active designs, with streaming serving as a key driver. This presents brands with a dilemma: product lines need to become increasingly segmented, while engineering resources are not growing at the same pace. We believe that over the next three years, competition in active speakers will center on platforms rather than individual models. The key will be whether a single architecture can support both stereo configurations that prioritize the highest sound quality and home theater configurations with the greatest number of channels."

For brand customers, supporting two product paths on a single architecture means that expanding a product line does not require duplicating development work. Brands can enter the market with a relatively straightforward 2-way design, then extend their offerings to 3-way bookshelf speakers without changing the core platform architecture or the scope of software integration. This allows development resources to focus on acoustic tuning and product voicing. A single app can also serve the entire product range.

Jazz Hipster has timed the platform launch ahead of the autumn trade show season to align with brand customers' year-end mass production schedules. A technical brief is now available on request, covering the platform architecture, 2-way and 3-way applications, connectivity specifications, and key considerations for evaluating adoption. For product information and details on requesting an evaluation, visit https://jazzhipster.com/solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Visit https://jazzhipster.com.

By Jazz Hipster

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Jazz Hipster 96kHz wireless audio hardware Wi-Fi 6

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