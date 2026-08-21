Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Israeli Baran Group offers up to €140 million in preferential financing for Vietnam infrastructure projects

August 21, 2026 | 17:03
(0) user say
On August 21, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan held a meeting with a delegation from Israel’s Baran Group, led by Asher Tzur, CEO of the group’s International Division, to discuss opportunities for economic, investment and financial cooperation.
Israeli Baran Group offers up to €140 million in preferential financing for Vietnam infrastructure projects
Photo: Duc Minh

Minister Tuan welcomed the Baran delegation, describing the group as a leading Israeli engineering and project management company with extensive experience in engineering consultancy, design, project management, construction and high-tech solutions for a wide range of infrastructure projects. He expressed his hope that the visit would open a new chapter in investment and trade cooperation between the two countries.

To translate the principle of mutually beneficial, or win-win, cooperation into concrete opportunities, the Vietnamese side had actively prepared information on two high-potential projects in the Hanoi area for presentation to the group. These include a healthcare and elderly care complex associated with Hanoi Medical University, and a university development project – the University Village Complex in Thuan An commune, Hanoi.

Outlining Vietnam’s development priorities, the minister said the country is prioritising more than 70 per cent of its public investment capital for logistics and energy infrastructure. Mobilising social resources and foreign direct investment for social infrastructure, particularly healthcare and education, is therefore essential.

As Vietnam implements the policy directions set out in Resolution No.10-NQ/TW, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) considers Baran’s capabilities to be well aligned with the country’s goal of attracting high-quality investment, enhancing competitiveness and helping domestic enterprises participate more deeply in global value chains.

The MoF also called on Baran to explore and boost investment in Vietnam by Israeli businesses with relevant expertise and strengths in areas such as processing and manufacturing, supporting industries, electronic component production, high technology, transport infrastructure, healthcare, education and environmental protection, as well as to support access to high-quality financing with significant preferential components.

The ministry encouraged Baran to undertake investment and business activities and technology transfers in Vietnam, support human resource development, and strengthen linkages with Vietnamese enterprises.

It also called on the group to help domestic businesses improve their management capabilities and participate more deeply in supply and value chains in areas where Baran has strong expertise, including semiconductor manufacturing plants, oil refineries, pharmaceuticals, seaports, airports and expressways.

Minister Tuan also asked Baran to support Vietnamese businesses in developing and establishing supply and value chains between the two countries and with international partners. The group was also encouraged to help Vietnamese enterprises build supply and value-chain linkages with Baran and facilitate their access to information and opportunities to develop investment projects in Israel, Vietnam and other international markets.

Israeli Baran Group offers up to €140 million in preferential financing for Vietnam infrastructure projects
Photo: Duc Minh

Tzur stated Baran’s strong capabilities as a contractor and comprehensive operator of large-scale facilities, ranging from high-tech data centres, semiconductor and pharmaceutical plants to seaports, airports and energy infrastructure. He highlighted that Baran is involved not only in project implementation but also has substantial financial arranging capacity, backed by approximately €6 billion ($7 billion) in its own capital.

The Baran representative said the group could help arrange preferential loan packages from international financial institutions worth up to $164 million for infrastructure projects in Vietnam.

The financing packages would come with highly competitive terms, including grants of up to 35 per cent; loan maturities of 16-17 years guaranteed by an export credit agency; and a fixed interest rate of zero, subject to project feasibility and final approval. The grace period would cover the construction period plus an additional one to two years. For a five-year construction project, for example, repayment of principal and interest would begin only in the sixth year.

Welcoming Baran’s attractive financing proposals, Minister Tuan agreed in principle to cooperation on providing preferential loans from financial institutions for infrastructure development projects in Vietnam.

To ensure effective access to and use of the financing, the minister asked Baran to provide detailed information so that the MoF could assign agencies to examine the specific lending conditions. The MoF will also introduce the financing opportunities to the domestic business community to explore potential cooperation.

MoF outlines strategy to attract high-quality foreign resources MoF outlines strategy to attract high-quality foreign resources

Speaking at the 33rd Diplomatic Conference on August 4, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc called for a fundamental shift in Vietnam's approach to attracting international resources, arguing that economic diplomacy should focus on mobilising capital, technology, and strategic partnerships.
Vietnam and Australia explore agriculture minerals and energy cooperation Vietnam and Australia explore agriculture minerals and energy cooperation

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan has held talks with Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell on promoting trade, investment, development cooperation, and green transition.
Vietnam seeks Australia's technical support in four key financial areas Vietnam seeks Australia's technical support in four key financial areas

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan has held bilateral talks with Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers to review financial cooperation and agree on future technical and multilateral coordination.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) Israel public investment

Related Contents

Vietnam seeks Australia's technical support in four key financial areas

Vietnam seeks Australia's technical support in four key financial areas

Vietnam and Australia explore agriculture minerals and energy cooperation

Vietnam and Australia explore agriculture minerals and energy cooperation

MoF outlines strategy to attract high-quality foreign resources

MoF outlines strategy to attract high-quality foreign resources

MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth

MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth

Dutch businesses upbeat about Vietnam's reforms and IFC ambitions

Dutch businesses upbeat about Vietnam's reforms and IFC ambitions

Investment Support Fund Management Council reshuffled

Investment Support Fund Management Council reshuffled

Vietnam and Australia explore agriculture minerals and energy cooperation

Vietnam and Australia explore agriculture minerals and energy cooperation

Vietnam seeks Australia's technical support in four key financial areas

Vietnam seeks Australia's technical support in four key financial areas

MoF outlines strategy to attract high-quality foreign resources

MoF outlines strategy to attract high-quality foreign resources

Dutch businesses upbeat about Vietnam's reforms and IFC ambitions

Dutch businesses upbeat about Vietnam's reforms and IFC ambitions

MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth

MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth

Vietnam and World Bank align on 2026-2030 high-impact project lending pipeline

Vietnam and World Bank align on 2026-2030 high-impact project lending pipeline

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

C/O delays threaten seafood and footwear exports

C/O delays threaten seafood and footwear exports

Industrial parks designed as engines of transformation

Industrial parks designed as engines of transformation

Vietnam advances ASEAN qualifications framework

Vietnam advances ASEAN qualifications framework

Machinery and high-tech goods takes Vietnam’s exports to Canada beyond $5 billion

Machinery and high-tech goods takes Vietnam’s exports to Canada beyond $5 billion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020