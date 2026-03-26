Infosys to acquire healthcare IT firm Optimum Healthcare

BENGALURU, India and JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Optimum Healthcare IT, recognized as a Best in KLAS healthcare digital transformation and consulting firm recognized for helping provider organizations drive large-scale transformation.

The acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT underscores Infosys' commitment to strengthening its healthcare capabilities, particularly in collaboration with health systems and provider organizations to deliver measurable outcomes across complex clinical and operational environments. Optimum Healthcare IT brings deep provider–domain expertise and a proven delivery model – making it a strong strategic fit for Infosys' scale and healthcare growth strategy. This investment significantly enhances Infosys' presence in the provider segment, adding new clients and relationships, expanding technology capabilities, and creating synergies across new buying centers. Healthcare providers served by Optimum Healthcare IT will now have access to Infosys' broader offerings across Infosys Topaz AI offerings, Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings, cloud engineering, infrastructure services, cybersecurity and application transformation.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, "Optimum Healthcare IT has established a strong position in the healthcare sector by consistently delivering measurable outcomes through deep domain expertise and trusted client engagements. By bringing together Optimum's provider experience with Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, we are positioned to create a differentiated value proposition for healthcare providers – accelerating end–to–end cloud, data, and digital transformation at scale. We are pleased to welcome Optimum Healthcare and its leadership team to Infosys as we advance our shared vision for the future of healthcare."

Gene Scheurer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Optimum Healthcare IT, said, "From the beginning, Optimum was built to deliver results through a focus on execution, collaboration, and quality. With Infosys' long-term investment and global scale behind us, we're positioned to accelerate AI and digital led growth and expand what we can deliver while remaining anchored in the values, service model, and healthcare focus our clients count on."

Venky Ananth, EVP & Head of Healthcare, Infosys, said "Optimum Healthcare IT brings specialized provider–focused capabilities, including health record advisory, implementation, and support, further strengthening Infosys' healthcare portfolio. Together, Infosys and Optimum Healthcare IT will advance AI–led, large–scale cloud and data transformation initiatives for healthcare providers through an integrated, end–to–end set of offerings – supporting improved patient experiences through data–driven, personalized care while driving greater operational efficiency and cost optimization."

Jason Mabry, President and Co-Founder of Optimum Healthcare IT, added, "Our success has always been driven by our people and the trust our clients place in them. This next chapter with Infosys, strengthens our healthcare industry leadership position while maintaining the same Optimum team, leadership involvement, and client-first experience that organizations know and expect and an unwavering commitment towards execution."

Optimum Healthcare is an Elite ServiceNow partner, and received the 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year Award, is a Premier AWS partner, Workday Services partner and a Microsoft Azure partner.

Investment Bank Harris Williams advised Optimum Healthcare IT on the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of FY 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and completion of closing conditions.

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