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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fox ESS signs dual 5GWh energy storage agreements with Australian distributors OSW and Solar Juice

June 12, 2026 | 11:11
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Fox ESS has signed two separate 5GWh strategic battery energy storage agreements with Australian renewable energy distributors OSW and Solar Juice, establishing two-year supply frameworks to support its global expansion.

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS has signed a 5GWh strategic battery energy storage agreement with OSW, one of Australia's largest and fastest‑growing renewable energy distributors, during the SNEC exhibition in Shanghai last week. The agreement sets a two-year supply target, reflecting the strong growth trajectory of both companies and their shared commitment to accelerating clean energy adoption across global markets.

The partnership will support the deployment of Fox ESS's advanced residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage solutions throughout Australia, one of the world's most dynamic markets for renewable energy.

Anson Zhang, CEO of OSW, said:

"OSW and Fox ESS are both scaling rapidly across global markets, and this 5GWh two-year target reflects the strength of our shared vision. By combining OSW's global distribution network with Fox ESS's world‑class energy storage technology, we are well positioned to deliver greater value to customers in Australia and beyond. We look forward to deepening this partnership as both companies continue to expand worldwide."

Michael Zhu, CEO of Fox ESS, commented:

"OSW is an ambitious partner with a strong international footprint, and we are proud to strengthen our collaboration through this 5GWh agreement. Together, we will continue to expand the availability of high‑performance energy storage solutions across Australia while supporting the broader global transition to clean energy."

The agreement underscores Fox ESS's long‑term commitment to the Australian market and its strategy of partnering with leading distributors who share a strong global outlook and a dedication to delivering high‑quality renewable energy solutions.

For more information about Fox ESS, please visit: https://au.fox-ess.com/

By PR Newswire

Fox ESS

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TagTag:
Fox ESS Energy storage agreements Renewable energy distributors Battery energy storage

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