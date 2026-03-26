Infosys to acquire insurance consulting firm Stratus

BENGALURU, India and FREEHOLD, N.J., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Stratus, a leading technology solutions provider for the property & casualty (P&C) insurance industry. This strategic move strengthens Infosys' leadership in the insurance sector and accelerates AI-powered digital and data transformation for global P&C insurance clients.

Headquartered in the United States, Stratus brings a team of 450+ experts with deep industry knowledge, consulting excellence, and advanced technology capabilities. Stratus is a leading Guidewire Software partner offering transformation solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurers. With a global delivery footprint that spans across the U.S., Canada, and India, Stratus delivers end-to-end Guidewire InsuranceSuite capabilities across PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, integrations, upgrades, cloud migrations, and application managed services. The company brings deep P&C domain expertise across personal, commercial workers' compensation, and specialty lines, supported by industry-specific accelerators and repeatable delivery frameworks that enable faster, high-quality transformations at scale. Stratus has a dedicated data practice with capabilities across Guidewire CDA, Data Studio, DataHub and InfoCenter, Databricks, and Microsoft Fabric, positioning it as a differentiated, scaled partner for complex, cloud- and AI-led P&C transformations.

By integrating Stratus' strong Guidewire and P&C insurance platform consulting expertise with Infosys' global reach, Infosys Topaz AI offerings, and Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings, Infosys will be well-equipped to support insurers in core modernization, cloud adoption, data-driven transformation, and enhancing customer experience. The collaboration also expands Infosys' presence with new insurance customers and key buying centers globally.

Kannan Amaresh, SVP & Head of Insurance, Infosys, said "AI is fundamentally transforming the global insurance industry, strengthening decision-making across underwriting, claims, and fraud detection, while making systems intelligent and significantly improving operational efficiency. The P&C segment is leading AI adoption in the insurance sector, driven by the need for claims automation, advanced underwriting, and sophisticated risk modeling amid claim volumes and elevated risks exposure. Infosys is unlocking AI value for P&C insurers through digital and data-led transformation. By combining Stratus' deep technology consulting capabilities with Infosys' established leadership in insurance sector, we are further enhancing our ability to drive value for our clients. We are excited to welcome Stratus and its leadership team to the Infosys family."

Chuck Fillizola, CEO, Stratus, said "Stratus was built to help property and casualty insurers modernize their core platforms with deep domain expertise, disciplined execution and meaningful outcomes while putting people at the heart of every engagement. The future of insurance transformation requires more than technology. It demands execution rigor and the ability to operationalize AI across delivery and operations. Joining Infosys allows us to carry this mission forward at global scale by combining our Guidewire and P&C specialization with Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt. This is a powerful strategic fit that accelerates innovation while preserving the consulting-led, human-centered culture our clients, partners and teams rely on."

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of FY 2027, subject to completion of closing conditions.

For more information, please visit www.stratustech.com