HSBC SVNS Singapore Announces Ambassadors and Schedule

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - The HSBC SVNS Singapore 2026, affectionately known as the “Family SVNS”, has appointed global rugby sevens icons Ruby Tui, Nathan Hirayama, and Jerry Tuwai as its official ambassadors. They add star power and inspiration to a landmark weekend at the National Stadium at The Kallang that celebrates family, community and all things rugby.



Held on 31 January and 1 February, the HSBC SVNS Singapore 2026 welcomes the world’s best rugby sevens teams to the Lion City. The Southeast Asian 7s (SEA 7s) will return alongside HSBC SVNS Singapore, reinforcing Singapore’s position as the regional hub for the sport.



RUGBY ICONS TO ENGAGE WITH FANS AS OFFICIAL AMBASSADORS



As official ambassadors for HSBC SVNS Singapore 2026, Ruby Tui, Nathan Hirayama, and Jerry Tuwai will play an active role across the week, engaging fans and families both on and off the field.



Jerry Tuwai, former Fiji Sevens captain, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Rugby Sevens, and a Sevens World Cup winner. In 2020, he was named World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Decade. A strong advocate of the sport, Tuwai is an ambassador of the Get into Rugby Plus Fiji programme. This is a Sport for Development initiative that leverages the rugby union to promote positive behaviour, gender equality, and prevent violence against women, girls, and boys. Sharing on his upcoming visit to HSBC SVNS Singapore as a rugby ambassador, Tuwai said, “I am excited to be part of the circuit again and looking forward to the programme and engaging with the fans.”



Ruby Tui of New Zealand’s Black Ferns is an Olympic gold medallist, Women’s Rugby World Cup winner and Rugby World Cup Sevens champion, known for her infectious energy and passion for growing the game.



“I am so excited to be part of HSBC SVNS Singapore 2026, especially on a weekend that brings audiences and families right into the heart of the action,” she said. “Rugby gives me confidence, belonging and joy, and I love seeing how events like this can spark that same feeling for fans across the region. The energy in Southeast Asia is incredible, and I cannot wait to share that with the community.”



A former Canada Sevens captain and Olympic flag bearer, Nathan Hirayama became a fan favourite in Singapore after leading Canada to victory at the HSBC Singapore Sevens in 2017 and earning Player of the Final honours. Since stepping away from international competition, Hirayama has remained closely involved in the sport, transitioning into leadership, coaching and mentoring roles. He champions rugby development and high-performance pathways and works as a speaker to inspire the next generation of players on and off the field.



“Singapore has always been a special place in my rugby journey and returning to The Kallang as an ambassador feels incredibly meaningful,” he said. “The energy here is unlike anywhere else, and it has been amazing to see how the sport has grown across Southeast Asia over the years. Coming back to be part of a weekend that brings together world-class rugby, regional pride and passionate fans is something I am truly excited about.”



The ambassadors will be at community-facing activities such as meet-and-greet sessions, fan engagements and youth-focused interactions. Together, Ruby Tui, Nathan Hirayama, and Jerry Tuwai will help champion the values of inclusion, connection and accessibility that define Singapore’s signature family-friendly rugby experience.



HSBC SVNS SINGAPORE 2026 FIXTURES ANNOUNCED



Organisers have revealed the schedule for the HSBC SVNS Singapore 2026. France (Women) will face Canada (Women) in the opening match of the tournament on 31 January, while France (Men) and New Zealand (Men) will go head-to-head as the first men’s fixture later that day. More information about the schedule is here.

Women Pool A Women Pool B Men Pool A Men Pool B Australia New Zealand South Africa Argentina USA France Fiji France Japan Canada Great Britain New Zealand Fiji Great Britain Spain Australia



As the first SVNS event of 2026, HSBC SVNS Singapore will set the celebratory tone for the season ahead. The addition of SEA 7s finals to the weekend lineup strengthens the local rugby ecosystem by giving families and fans the opportunity to rally behind regional teams while also enjoying the HSBC SVNS Singapore experience, where elite rugby meets a premium sports carnival for all ages.



SEA 7S FINALS RETURNS TO THE NATIONAL STADIUM AT THE KALLANG



Held alongside HSBC SVNS Singapore 2026, the SEA 7s returns as a key highlight of Singapore’s signature family-friendly rugby festival that blends elite global competition with regional pride. The finals will be held at the National Stadium at The Kallang on 31 January 2026.



Organised by the Singapore Rugby Union (SRU), the SEA 7s is an open invitational tournament staged alongside HSBC SVNS Singapore to offer regional teams not only a highly competitive platform, but also the opportunity to compete on a world-class pitch alongside the sport’s global stars. This year’s edition brings together eight nations, from established contenders to emerging teams, uniting them at The Kallang in a celebration of regional pride, rising talent and the shared ambition to grow rugby across Southeast Asia.



“We’re incredibly proud to host the 2026 SEA 7s in Singapore, a celebration of Southeast Asian rugby, teamwork, and community,” said Sidney Kumar, General Manager of SRU. “The SEA 7s is more than just competition; it’s a showcase of the passion and progress of rugby across our region. Hosting the tournament here not only allows us to highlight our national teams and the shared commitment among ASEAN nations to grow the game together, it also provides our men and women’s 7s teams an opportunity to play the finals at the National Stadium. We look forward to welcoming teams, fans and families from across the region to the Lion City for a festival of fast, exciting rugby and friendship.”



The Singapore Women’s Rugby 7s team will return as defending SEA 7s champions after clinching their first-ever title last year. Their historic victory inspired many young girls and families to discover the sport, and the team is relishing the opportunity to defend the crown on home soil.



“It’s an honour getting the opportunity to play at the world class National Stadium, and to have the tournament happening alongside the prestigious world sevens series. What’s even more special is having friends and family right there cheering you on,” said Victoria Chew, Singapore Rugby Women’s 7s Captain.



Several teams arrive in Singapore carrying strong momentum from recent regional competitions, adding extra intrigue to this year’s SEA 7s finals. The Thailand Men’s Rugby 7s team, reigning SEA 7s champions, come into the tournament in confident form following a strong run at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games where they clinched gold. Meanwhile, Malaysia’s men's and women's rugby teams finished as runners-up in SEA 7s 2025, and are looking to go one better this year. “The Malaysian team has been training hard, and we can’t wait to see their skill and passion shine at SEA 7s 2026,” said Fahmy Jalil, Secretary General, Malaysia Rugby Union. “With a mix of experienced seniors and talented juniors, I believe it will create a positive impact and inspire more young players and families to get involved in the sport.”



Tickets Available Now



Tickets for HSBC SVNS Singapore 2026 are on sale now. Get them before general sale ends on 19 January. Youth tickets are priced from $49 (ages 4–17) and adult tickets from $79. Families and groups can also enjoy ticket packages starting from $41.80 per person for a group of five, valid across both days of the event. From grandparents to the youngest fans, the HSBC SVNS Singapore 2026 promises a memorable weekend at The Kallang, where families, friends and fans can come together to cheer, celebrate and enjoy the excitement of world-class rugby. Ticketing information here.



All media assets can be found here.



https://www.thekallang.com.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.