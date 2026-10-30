Hong Kong launches government-funded Festival of Connoisseurs

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets today announced that The Festival of Connoisseurs (TFOC) will make its debut in Hong Kong from 4 to 6 November 2026 at AsiaWorld-Expo, as the first international flagship exhibition supported by Government funding. As announced in this year's Policy Address and the Budget, the Government has earmarked HK$100 million to attract large-scale international exhibitions with new elements to Hong Kong, with a view to developing Hong Kong into the first-choice platform for showcasing Mainland and international brands.

Organised by Informa Markets in collaboration with AsiaWorld-Expo, TFOC focuses on premium lifestyle, covering themes including superyachts, supercars, fine jewellery and watches, private aviation, premium travel and fine art. Under its "City-as-your-showroom" concept, TFOC breaks from the traditional indoor, single-hall format, connecting exhibition showcases with Victoria Harbour and waterfront experiences so that brands, buyers, connoisseurs and the wider public can take part in the festival in different ways.

High-end exhibitions such as TFOC will bring new business opportunities, attract high-spending business travellers and generate branding impact, fully benefiting Hong Kong's convention and exhibition sector and related industries, driving the sustainable development of the entire industry chain, delivering economic benefits for Hong Kong as a whole, and further consolidating Hong Kong's status as an international convention and exhibition hub.

Making its debut this year, TFOC will also stage three linked events from 1 to 8 November for the public to join. Informa Markets plans to further expand the exhibition's scale and enrich its content next year, bringing more new experiences for buyers, connoisseurs and the public.

Three linked events — how the public can join

TFOC Marina Fest – A Taste of Experience | 1 November 2026

Sunday, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm | Central Pier No. 10

Members of the public may board THE FLOAT free of charge for a Victoria Harbour cruise (about 1 hour per sailing, including around 45 minutes of cruising). Non-alcoholic drinks and guided commentary are provided on board. Capacity is limited to about 50 passengers per trip; confirmation emails will be issued by 30 October, and only confirmed guests may board.

Register: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=ZtVnJUxgikCKYFXQ3J2da_hw6OU3cdZLlrDUFXdzFI5UOUQyM0pIQ01KVEJCV1lXUEUxUUlUMFhGMy4u&route=shorturl

The Festival of Connoisseurs | 4–6 November 2026

AsiaWorld-Expo, Halls 3 & 6

Opening hours: 4 Nov 10:00–18:00; 5 Nov 11:00–18:00; 6 Nov 11:00–17:00

The main exhibition is structured around nine thematic worlds and is aimed primarily at industry, collectors and connoisseurs. Main-show admission requires advance registration and is ticketed. An outdoor designated zone, Marina Showcase, is open to the public free of charge upon advance registration, offering close-up access to superyacht and marine lifestyle displays.

Marina Showcase registration: www.tfochk.com/marina-showcase

Programme and updates: www.tfochk.com

The opening ceremony on 4 November will be attended by senior government officials, Mrs Vivian Cheung Kar-fay, JP, Chief Executive Officer of Airport Authority Hong Kong, and Mr Patrick Martell, Group Chief Operating Officer and Informa Markets Chief Executive, among others. Programme highlights include Carson Chan on watch collecting, Michael Ellis on the Michelin Guide, and Derek Li on the craft of hospitality. Media are invited to the opening ceremony and the subsequent media / VIP tour (Further details will be announced in due course).

The Lantau Yacht Club Boat Show 2026 – Festa Nautica | 6–8 November 2026

Daily 10:00am–6:00pm | Lantau Yacht Club, Discovery Bay

Public event — free admission upon advance registration. Yacht displays, marine technology and lifestyle experiences, bringing yachting closer to the community.

Register: https://www.eventbrite.hk/e/lantau-yacht-club-boat-show-2026-tickets-1998475884167

For more information, visit www.tfochk.com.