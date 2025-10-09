Hong Kong Disneyland 2025: Fresh Disney Ambassadors Step into Spotlight

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 -Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) is proud to announce the 2026–2027 Disney Ambassadors, Charlotte Wong and Daniella Rocca. They will officially assume their roles on January 1, 2026.

The newly appointed Disney Ambassadors will take on the role of party hosts, joining hands with all cast members to continue the year-long "The Most Magical Party of All!" during HKDL's 20th anniversary celebration. They will also represent HKDL's cast members, bringing more cherished Disney stories to guests and the Hong Kong community, and deepening the resort's commitment to volunteerism and community service.This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Disney Ambassador program. Disney Ambassadors have been instrumental in spreading joy and dreams, witnessing countless magical moments. Michael Moriarty, Managing Director of HKDL, remarked, "Becoming a Disney Ambassador is more than a title. They join a longstanding global tradition and network that fosters collaboration, celebrates excellence, and represents cast contributions in bringing joy to guests and the surrounding community." He congratulated Wong and Rocca on their new appointments with well wishes.Moriarty also extended his gratitude to current Ambassadors Beyan Tse and Gisele Abejero for their remarkable contributions over the past two years, as well as to their families for the unwavering support. From the moment taking on their Ambassador roles, Tse and Abejero have infused a sense of purpose, warmth and authenticity into every moment of the resort with, bringing Disney magic to life.Moriarty further extended appreciation to every HKDL Ambassadors Alumni for their dedication to spreading pixie dust and continued support of Disney Ambassador program, especially as it marks its 20th anniversary. He recognized them as role models for the newly appointed Ambassadors.One of the newly appointed Disney Ambassadors, Wong, grew up with cherished memories of HKDL from her frequent visits with her family. Among her fondest memories was watching the classic musical "The Golden Mickeys." The story of Bebe—a character who dares to chase her dreams and shine on stage—left a lasting impression. It embodied the power of friendship, courage, and aspiration, and planted the seed of becoming a "Disney Magic Maker" in the heart of Wong, a dance enthusiast herself.Born and raised in Hong Kong, Wong grew up as an only child in a protective home—but she was never one to stay sheltered. Determined to carve out her own path, Wong joined communications & public affairs in 2022, driven by her passion for storytelling through photography and videography. From a summer intern to a publicity assistant, she has interviewed numerous incredible cast members and captured their treasured moments in the resort and was entrusted with the role of one of HKDL's content creators. She also supported the opening of the World of Frozen and helped promote "The Most Magical Party of All!"With her boundless passion, Wong brings Bebe's spirit to life through her actions. "HKDL has been a part of my life growing up. The stories here have always encouraged me to dream boldly. Embracing the energy and innovative spirit of Generation Z, I aim to strengthen our connections among cast members and share the magic of Disney with even more people," she said. By sharing her own story, she hopes to inspire others to bravely pursue their dreams, ensuring Disney's unique charm to continue shining brightly and ignite the aspirations of many.Like Wong, Rocca has also found her dream stage at HKDL. Rocca joined entertainment in 2022 as a performer, captivating guests with her vibrant energy and storytelling talents across various corners of the park. During the 20th anniversary celebration, she performs in the resort's largest-ever parade, "Friendtastic!" Parade, where she uses music and dance to transcend language barriers and connect deeply with guests and fellow cast members alike.With Caribbean and Spanish heritage, Rocca grew up in a multicultural environment that instilled in her a profound appreciation for inclusion and empathy. At HKDL, where cast members and guests come from diverse backgrounds, she has witnessed firsthand the power of respect and harmony. This experience inspired her to pursue the Disney Ambassador role. "I hope to further Disney's vision by ensuring every cast member and guest feels accepted and respected, and that everyone can find a sense of belonging here at HKDL," she shared.With her vibrant and cheerful personality, Rocca is excited to embrace her role as an Ambassador, aiming to inspire others through her warmth and positive energy. She is committed to helping cast members from diverse cultural backgrounds feel more at home within Disney's inclusive family. Additionally, Rocca will actively participate in Disney VoluntEARS activities, spreading the magic of Disney to every corner of the community.Though Wong and Rocca come from different backgrounds, they share a deep passion for Disney and a heartfelt commitment to their dreams. Wong connects people through creativity and storytelling, while Rocca brings magic and joy to life through her energetic personality and multicultural background. Together, their stories embody the true spirit of Disney Ambassadors—dreaming boldly, connecting sincerely, and spreading joy—as they continue to carry forward the timeless magic of Disney.The Disney Ambassador program was first introduced by Walt Disney in 1965 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Disneyland Resort. Since then, it has become a cherished tradition across Disney parks and resorts worldwide. Since opening in 2005, HKDL has selected Ambassadors each term among its cast members.The newly appointed Ambassadors will carry forward this legacy by participating in Disney VoluntEARS activities to bring wonder to those in need, welcoming guests from around the world to showcase HKDL's unique charm, and organizing events that unite cast members—spreading Disney's magic and positivity throughout the community.

