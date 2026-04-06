Hong Kong Arts Festival presents No Limits program

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 - Co-presented by the Hong Kong Arts Festival and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, "No Limits" 2026 will collaborate for the first time with Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra (HKCO) to jointly present Light and Shadow on Strings. The concert will be held on 28 March 2026 (Saturday) at 3pm at the Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium. Featuring a 50-member HKCO ensemble alongside rising erhu star Yang Enhua, the performance brings together solo, chamber and orchestral works in a celebratory programme of Chinese music, showcasing the artistic synergy that emerges when musicians of diverse abilities share the same stage.

Light and Shadow on Strings Date and Time 28 March 2026 (Sat), 3pm Venue Auditorium, Tsuen Wan Town Hall Ticket HK$258、HK$198 Accessibility Services Subtitles in Chinese and English, house programme in audio format and extra wheelchair seating available; guide dogs welcome Note Approx. 80 minutes with one interval

The performance contains smoke effects

The performance contains scenes of near complete darkness

Song Composer / Arranger Dishui Nanyin Words of the Blind Yang Enhua Erhu Solo Farewell Sun Wenming Erhu Solo Reflection of the Moon on the Water Hua Yanjun



Orch.by Ding Guoshun Five-piece Combo Autumn Moon on a Placid Lake Lui Man Shing Huqin Quartet Ru-Meng-Ling Yang Chunjia String Quintet Three Variations on Yangguan Ancient Tune



Arr. by Hu Dengtiao String Quintet A Joyful Evening Hu Dengtiao Eternal Night Tam Yat sing Seeking (The Third Movement of The Desert Smoke Suite) Zhao Jiping Luminous Sound Journey (Commissioned by No Limits and HKCO / World Premiere) Luk Wai-chun

The concert is one of the major programmes of "No Limits" 2026 and marks HKCO's inaugural participation in this inclusive festival, representing a significant step forward in advancing inclusive arts within Hong Kong's mainstream cultural landscape.Rupert Woo Pak-tuen, Associate Conductor of HKCO and Resident Conductor of the Hong Kong Young Chinese Orchestra, will lead the ensemble and Yang Enhua in a selection of orchestral works. These include the huqin quartet, the five-piece combo, and the string quintetsand. The programme also features Tam Yat-sing's, which was named the Audience's Favourite at HKCO's 2023concert. Through diverse ensemble formations, the performance weaves a richly layered world of Chinese music, revealing both the delicacy and dynamism of Chinese music through refined musical dialogue.Yang Enhua will perform three solo works: Dishui Nanyin, recognised as part of Hong Kong's Intangible Cultural Heritage; Sun Wenming's renowned; and Hua Yanjun (Ah Bing)'s iconic. Through nuanced expression and tonal depth, these works embody both the inheritance and innovation of traditional Chinese music, conveying resilience and dignity of spirit amid adversity.The concert will also present the world premiere of, a newly commissioned work by cross-disciplinary composer Luk Wai-chun, commissioned by "No Limits" and HKCO. Inspired by the sensory experiences of visually impaired individuals in perceiving light and sound, the piece intertwines sonic and visual imagination, guiding audiences into a musical journey that transcends perception and expectation.Co-produced by "No Limits" and HKCO,marks an important milestone in the journey of inclusive arts towards the mainstream stage.Eddy Zee, Project Director of "No Limits", said: "is an important embodiment of No Limits' commitment to advancing inclusive arts into the mainstream. The collaboration between Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra and erhu soloist Yang Enhua demonstrates how the spirit of inclusion can be realised on the foundation of professional artistic excellence, revealing the distinctive creative energy that emerges when mainstream musicians and artists of diverse abilities come together."Dr Chin Man-wah, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, said: "There are multiple perspectives when it comes to defining the success of a social care project; it is not just about the audience attendance rate, but more importantly about the cultivation of talent, the accumulation of experience, and the establishment of mindsets."Rupert Woo Pak-tuen, Associate Conductor of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra and Resident Conductor of the Hong Kong Young Chinese Orchestra said: "reveals the rich layers of Chinese music, from the subtle intimacy of solo passages to the powerful resonance of ensemble works. Through this collaboration, we hope audiences can experience the music's purity of tone, its striking contrasts, and the profound emotional intensity it carries. This programme serves to illustrate our vision of harmony in diversity and our unwavering commitment to inclusion."Yang Enhua said:"Music has always been my bridge to the world, leading me beyond the boundaries of visual impairment. Through this performance, I hope to show how sound carries emotion and imagination, and to embrace the diverse ways we all perceive the world. I truly value this collaboration with No Limits and Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra. Their professionalism and trust have allowed us to create and share the sincere power of music on equal ground."is the closing programme of the eighth edition of No Limits. For details, please visit: www.nolimits.hk.

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