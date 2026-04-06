Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson becomes 1win global ambassador

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2026 - Global brand 1win announced a new partnership with American heavyweight wrestler and Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Gable Steveson, who joins the company as a global ambassador. The collaboration was revealed through posts on the 1win owner's Telegram channel and the athlete's own social media accounts. The announcement comes just ahead of Steveson's next fight, recently confirmed for May 30, 2026, at the Real American Freestyle (RAF09) event.

As part of his partnership with 1win, Steveson will have the opportunity to work more closely with his mentor, UFC legend and fellow 1win global ambassador Jon Jones. Jones has already started sharing his experience and holding personal training sessions with the wrestler, and he is also expected to accompany him to key fights. The first joint photos of Steveson and Jones were published on the Telegram channel of the 1win owner.Gable will also participate in 1win's online and offline projects, marketing activations, and partner launches on social media. The 1win brand is also expected to be present at public events involving the athlete. Special emphasis will be placed on audience engagement on social media: posts, stories, short videos, and other formats for interacting with fans.In February 2026, Gable Steveson defeated Hugo Lezama in a Mexico Fight League bout, finishing the fight by technical knockout in the first round. The win marked his third consecutive victory. His next fight is now confirmed for May 30 at Real American Freestyle (RAF09), which will be exclusively streamed on Fox Nation.The agreement with Gable Steveson continues 1win's strategy of partnering with high-profile and media-friendly world-class athletes. In particular, at the end of 2025, the company signed a partnership agreement with MMA champion Jon Jones. That same year, 1win also worked with Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez.

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