More than $13 billion in projects approved at AEF 2026

The projects span urban development, seaport infrastructure, logistics, industrial manufacturing, semiconductor materials and automation equipment.

Ho Chi Minh City announced 12 projects that had received in-principle investment approval or investment registration certificates, with total investment capital of more than $13.58 billion. Photo: Le Toan

Leading the list by investment scale is the International University Urban Area, developed by Berjaya Vietnam International University Urban Joint Stock Company. Following an adjustment, the project has a total investment of approximately $6.61 billion.

The second-largest project is Can Gio International Transshipment Port, with total investment of approximately $4.92 billion. The large-scale seaport infrastructure project is expected to strengthen Ho Chi Minh City’s capacity for international cargo transshipment.

Another notable project is the Smart Complex in Functional Zone 2A of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, developed by Lotte Properties HCMC Co., Ltd., with the participation of companies within the Lotte Group and Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation.

Alongside large-scale urban development projects, the list also features investment in seaport infrastructure and logistics services.

Gemadept - Terminal Link Cai Mep Port has total investment of approximately $770 million. Covering around 120 ha, the project has a designed annual capacity of 25.6 million tonnes and can accommodate vessels of up to 250,000 DWT.

In the same sector, My Xuan 6 Port, invested in by Khai Anh Binh Thuan JSC, has total investment of approximately $66.6 million.

In logistics and industrial infrastructure development, the Swift Logistics project has total investment capital of approximately $987.4 million, while Phase 1 of Vinh Lap Industrial Park has recorded registered investment capital of nearly $380 million.

In addition, five industrial manufacturing projects were announced including Xinyi Glass Vietnam with investment capital of $230 million, Chang Yue Technology with $70 million, II-VI Vietnam with $45 million, GL Cables’ high-tech power cable manufacturing plant with $23.1 million; and ITO Automation Technologies with $8 million.

These projects focus on glass manufacturing, mechanical engineering, semiconductor materials, high-tech power cables and automation equipment, helping expand Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial production capacity.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) witnesses Standing Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (Right) and WEF managing director Stephan Mergenthaler exchanging strategic cooperation documents between two sides. Photo: C4IR

At the same event, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The milestone marks a new stage in cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the WEF, aimed at strengthening connectivity, encouraging collaborative initiatives and mobilising resources to support the city’s goal of achieving sustainable double-digit growth.

The partnership is also expected to contribute to Vietnam’s ambition to become a trillion-dollar economy in the near future, with a focus on areas such as capital mobilisation, foreign investment attraction, technology and research and development.

Vietnam-India forum promotes tech cooperation in AI, semiconductors The Vietnam-India Future Technology Forum has been held in Ho Chi Minh City to promote cooperation in technology research, application, and commercialisation, particularly in AI, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, and high-quality workforce development.

Deeper ASEAN integration key to climbing global value chains At the Repositioning Vietnam and ASEAN in Global Value Chains discussion, held on October 27 as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, experts and business representatives focused on how Vietnam and ASEAN can capture greater value in global supply chains.