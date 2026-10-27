VIFC-HCMC membership offers access to Vietnam's capital market

Speaking at the CEO 500 programme on October 26, part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City, Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Huu Huan, vice chairman of the Executive Board of the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC-HCMC), said the centre should become a key coordinating institution by directing capital towards areas that build new capabilities, connecting resources to develop new industries, and helping Vietnamese businesses grow.

He called on the business community, investors, and international partners to join VIFC-HCMC in co-creating and supporting Vietnam's next phase of development.

Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Huu Huan, vice chairman of the Executive Board of the VIFC-HCMC. Photo: Le Toan

"Vietnam's ambition to achieve double-digit growth also creates significant opportunities in terms of market potential, business scale, and profitability for our partners," Huan said. "We want businesses that join us to share in the benefits and have the opportunity to earn returns commensurate with their contributions and the growth momentum of Vietnam's economy."

Huan said VIFC-HCMC should serve not merely as a channel for capital, but as a coordinating mechanism to ensure that capital helps transform the structure and capabilities of the economy.

“This role begins with translating national development priorities into a pipeline of projects capable of attracting investment. The centre needs to work with ministries, sectors, local authorities, universities and businesses to identify high-value sectors, pinpoint technology gaps and connect them with suitable investors,” he explained.

Funding for research, Huan added, must go hand in hand with access to experts and laboratories. Funding for commercialisation must be linked to customers and markets, while capital for manufacturing should support the development of supply chains in Vietnam. Effective coordination would enable resources to complement one another and build capabilities that individual projects might struggle to establish on their own.

“This approach is aligned with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which identifies science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of development. VIFC-HCMC needs to connect this strategic direction with resources and specific projects, in accordance with market principles and the legal framework,” he said.

Meanwhile, Don Lam, CEO and founding partner of VinaCapital, outlined investment opportunities at the VIFC-HCMC, while urging international financial institutions to register to join the centre at an early stage.

Don Lam, CEO and founding partner of VinaCapital. Photo: Le Toan

According to Lam, Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new phase of development, with a wealth of opportunities emerging as the merger of three localities expands its economic and urban footprint.

Against this backdrop, VinaCapital is working with and supporting the city in two key areas: developing the International Financial Centre and attracting major international technology corporations to invest in the city.

“In particular, I encourage you to register and become members of VIFC. This is the first step, as you will see the significant benefits of becoming a member of VIFC in Ho Chi Minh City,” Lam said.

VinaCapital is one of the founding members of VIFC-HCMC and has registered as a member. More than 10 businesses had joined the centre so far.

One of the key benefits of becoming a member of VIFC-HCMC is the opportunity to access Vietnam’s capital market, particularly as the country’s demand for infrastructure investment continues to grow.

According to Lam, Vietnam will need approximately $1.4 trillion in infrastructure investment between now and 2045, with a significant proportion of this funding expected to come from external sources.

“With such substantial capital requirements, the VIFC-HCMC could become an important channel for global financial institutions to access opportunities to finance and invest in infrastructure projects in Vietnam,” he said.

Vietnam’s growth prospects, macroeconomic stability and continued success in attracting foreign direct investment are among the factors underpinning its appeal to international investors.

Alongside financing instruments such as green and municipal bonds, VinaCapital’s CEO said international asset management companies and banks should also consider establishing a presence at VIFC-HCMC. This would provide a means of channelling international capital to Vietnamese businesses seeking funding to expand their production and operations.

Beyond opportunities in finance and infrastructure, Lam believes that VIFC-HCMC also has the potential to channel investment into strategic technology sectors.

According to Lam, technology will be one of Vietnam’s key growth drivers in the coming years. To escape the middle-income trap and achieve its goal of becoming a developed country by 2045, Vietnam needs to focus on developing high-value-added technology sectors.

VinaCapital is currently working with technology companies and semiconductor investors to encourage investment in Ho Chi Minh City. This includes collaboration with a US-based technology company to establish a research and development centre in the city.

In particular, VinaCapital is interested in developing infrastructure to support AI, with hyperscale data centres considered essential to this effort.

Lam said VinaCapital is working with partners, including G42 and Microsoft, to plan the development of a data centre in Ho Chi Minh City. The project is expected to provide significant infrastructure capacity for Vietnam’s growing AI sector, while supporting AI skills training and workforce development programmes.

Alongside investment in technology infrastructure, VinaCapital is also working with Ho Chi Minh City to develop a venture capital investment firm within VIFC-HCMC, aimed at supporting Vietnamese startups, particularly those based in the city.

According to VinaCapital’s CEO, the innovation hub model within VIFC-HCMC will also enable technology companies to establish operations and benefit from the centre’s operating framework.

The CEO 500, part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Le Toan

VIFC-HCMC facilitates $325 million in international capital for Vietnam’s education development A prominent private education provider has partnered with leading international banking group Standard Chartered to mobilise up to $325 million for major education development projects in Vietnam, channelled through the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.