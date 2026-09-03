HiKOKI launches hose-free Speed Series cordless nailers in Australasia

SCORESBY, Australia and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiKOKI today introduced Speed Series, its newest cordless nailer range for Australia & New Zealand, bringing powerful performance to a cordless system without hoses, compressors or gas cartridges. Built for professional framers, builders and tradespeople, Speed Series combines the speed, consistency and driving force users expect from pneumatic and gas tool fastening with the freedom and flexibility of cordless operation. Building on HiKOKI's existing gasless nailer technology, the range focuses on three key benefits: ultra-fast firing, ultra-light design and interchangeable magazines for compatible models.

Professional crews across Australia and New Zealand are under pressure to complete demanding work efficiently while managing tighter schedules, mobility needs and jobsite workflow interruptions. Traditional pneumatic systems add setup, transport and hose-management demands, while gas tools require cartridges and ongoing maintenance. Gas nailers remain widely used by Australian & New Zealand framing crews, with fuel cartridges adding ongoing running costs. HiKOKI Speed Series is designed to remove those barriers without sacrificing the fastening performance professionals rely on – and they're the lightest and fastest battery nailers in the market.

"Today's professional builders should not have to choose between performance and mobility," said Aaron Jamieson, Managing Director Australia, KOKI Group. "Speed Series gives them both, helping crews move faster, work more freely and stay productive without the equipment burden of traditional pneumatic systems."

At the centre of the range is HiKOKI Air Spring Drive System Plus™, which stores and deploys compressed air within the tool itself, delivering fast response, consistent driving power and pneumatic-style performance without an external compressor or hose. The system combines an optimised drive mechanism with advanced tabless battery technology to support faster cycle times, smoother operation and consistent power.

These nailers are built to outperform and the result is measurable on site. Speed Series framing nailers fire up to 4.5 nails per second, against two to three nails per second for most cordless and gas nailers, and respond in 43 milliseconds, the fastest trigger response of any non-pneumatic nailer. Each framing nailer delivers approximately 700 nails per 5.0Ah charge across a 50 to 90 mm fastener range.

Speed Series' magnesium housing, chamber, nose and magazine replace the plastic and aluminium construction of the previous generation, to maintain a lightweight design. At 3.9 kg including battery, the 90 mm framing nailer is designed to improve handling during repetitive work.

The strip nailers also convert. Framing, metal connector and duplex magazines are interchangeable and swap out with three screws, so one tool covers three fastening jobs, and one battery platform covers the crew.

By removing hoses, compressors and gas cartridges, Speed Series simplifies setup and breakdown, reduces equipment movement across the jobsite and gives professionals greater freedom to work where the application takes them. The range is designed for demanding framing and structural fastening work where speed, control and consistency matter.

The Speed Series eliminates the need for ongoing gas cartridge purchases, helping to reduce running costs. With no gas combustion or combustion chamber, there is no carbon build-up, no combustion-related cleaning cycle, and no fumes to manage. It also removes the need to purchase, store or replace flammable fuel cartridges, making it a cleaner and more convenient solution, particularly when working in enclosed spaces.

"Making cordless nailers match pneumatic performance required solving two engineering problems at once: matching pneumatic driving power and matching pneumatic firing speed," said Bernd Fleischmann, Chief Technology Officer for KOKI Group. "Air Spring Drive System Plus combines the proven air spring architecture that has powered our cordless nailers from the start with a new Enhanced Lift Mechanism that doubles shot frequency over the previous generation. That is what makes true cordless pneumatic performance possible."

PRODUCT LINEUP

NR1890DCB — 30° to 34° Cordless Framing Nailer: 18V brushless; 50 to 90 mm nail range; up to 4.5 nails per second; 43 ms trigger response; 3.4 kg including battery; magnesium housing, chamber and magazine; interchangeable framing, metal connector and duplex magazines; MultiVolt compatible. Available as a skin or as a kit.

NR1865DKA — 33° to 36° Cordless Metal Connector Nailer: 18V brushless; 38 to 64 mm nail range; up to three nails per second into metal connectors; 43 ms trigger response; 3.4 kg including battery; slim nose for access in tight corners; MultiVolt compatible. Available as a skin or as a kit.

NR1875DDA — Cordless Duplex Nailer, for concrete formwork and temporary structures where fasteners have to come back out. Available as a skin or as a kit.

Kits include a MultiVolt 5.0Ah battery, an 18V 5.0Ah tabless battery and a charger.

HiKOKI Speed Series will be available through retailers beginning October 2026. Availability, configurations, pricing and distribution may vary by market. Full local specifications and purchase information will be available at hikokipowertools.com.au.

The Australia and New Zealand launch is part of KOKI Group's coordinated global introduction of its cordless fastening platform, alongside Metabo HPT Cordless Pneumatic Nailers in North America and the next generation HiKOKI nailer range in Europe. Grounded in common technology, each region offers tools tailored to the needs of local builders.

Learn more at hikokipowertools.com.au and www.koki-group.com