Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HeyMax Launches in Hong Kong and Announces Partnership with Cathay

November 05, 2025 | 15:13
(0) user say
The Singapore-based loyalty platform builds on its July acquisition of Hong Kong fintech krip, partnering with Cathay as part of its strategy to scale its regional rewards ecosystem and expand partner and user growth.

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2025 - HeyMax, the Singapore-based loyalty and travel rewards platform, today announced its launch into the Hong Kong market, marking its first international expansion and a new partnership with Cathay.

The move underscores HeyMax's ambition to build Asia's leading open loyalty ecosystem, enabling users to earn and redeem miles across multiple brands and partners. The company also plans to quadruple its team and expand regional partnerships to support this growth.

"As one of the world's leading travel hubs, Hong Kong plays a pivotal role in connecting global travellers," said Joe Lu, CEO and Co-founder of HeyMax. With both strong outbound and inbound demand, it's a key market in building our global traveller network. HeyMax is well-positioned to help consumers turn everyday spending into meaningful travel experiences, while enabling businesses in Hong Kong to tap into the travel economy as a powerful way to engage their customers and members."

Users in Hong Kong can earn Max Miles from over 300 leading merchants including Watsons, Trip.com, Klook, Starbucks, foodpanda and redeem them for flights, hotels, and rewards from over 30 programs, including Cathay, ALL Accor, and Qatar Airways. These partnerships reflect HeyMax's role in connecting financial, lifestyle, and travel partners through a unified rewards platform that helps businesses drive deeper loyalty and unlock new value for consumers.

As part of the launch, starting today Cathay members in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia* can convert Max Miles into Asia Miles and redeem them for travel and lifestyle rewards, including flights on Cathay Pacific, partner airlines, and over 800 partners worldwide.

"As a premium travel lifestyle brand, partnering with HeyMax enables us to further strengthen our lifestyle ecosystem beyond our home hub of Hong Kong, giving our community of travellers across Southeast Asia more ways to turn everyday spending into meaningful travel experiences," said Jonathan Ng, Cathay Regional Head of Customer Travel & Lifestyle for Southeast Asia and Oceania. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering greater flexibility, value, and choice to our members, wherever they are in their travel journey."

The partnership marks a major step in expanding HeyMax's regional rewards ecosystem and driving new collaborations.

"Hong Kong is one of Asia's most influential markets for travel, finance, and lifestyle, a natural fit for HeyMax's next phase of growth," said David B. Wang, General Manager of HeyMax Hong Kong and Global Head of Loyalty Partnerships. "Through close collaboration with our partners, we look to help brands connect more deeply with travelers via Max Miles and strengthen our growing network of airline and hotel partners."

Beyond merchants, HeyMax is also working with major partners operating in Hong Kong and beyond such as MoneyHero, Octopus, Preferrd and Visa, who are integrating Max Miles as part of their rewards and customer engagement strategies.

In addition, HeyMax's FlyAnywhere feature lets users redeem Max Miles for any flight, on any airline, anywhere in the world. In addition to travel rewards, users can earn miles when purchasing digital vouchers from local favourites such as HKTVmall, 7-Eleven, JHC, and Starbucks, or when shopping for select lifestyle products.

The launch comes as Hong Kong continues to attract fintech and travel-tech companies seeking to serve a growing base of regional consumers.

"We welcome HeyMax's decision to expand in Hong Kong," said Jayne Chan, Head of Startups at InvestHK. "HeyMax's expansion into Hong Kong underscores the city's status as one of the region's most vibrant startup hubs, with strong technology-powered customer engagement that supports continued growth in the travel and loyalty sectors."

HeyMax aims to reach one million users and issue more than 2 billion Max Miles regionally by the end of 2026. The company continues to expand across financial services, insurance, F&B, and lifestyle sectors, following fivefold year-on-year revenue growth and an annualized revenue run rate of US$6 million reported in May.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.heymax.ai.

By HeyMax

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HeyMax HeyMax Launches Loyalty Platform Builds Rewards Ecosystem Expansion

Related Contents

HeyMax Acquires Krip To Boost Loyalty Market Expansion

HeyMax Acquires Krip To Boost Loyalty Market Expansion

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Dusit Thani Bangkok earns its place among the world’s top 100 hotels

Dusit Thani Bangkok earns its place among the world’s top 100 hotels

Conow Launches CBE2000 Pro: Redefining Home Energy Management with AI

Conow Launches CBE2000 Pro: Redefining Home Energy Management with AI

Duan Chun Zhen Launches U.S. Expansion and Franchise Opportunities

Duan Chun Zhen Launches U.S. Expansion and Franchise Opportunities

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Dusit Thani Bangkok earns its place among the world’s top 100 hotels

Dusit Thani Bangkok earns its place among the world’s top 100 hotels

Conow Launches CBE2000 Pro: Redefining Home Energy Management with AI

Conow Launches CBE2000 Pro: Redefining Home Energy Management with AI

Duan Chun Zhen Launches U.S. Expansion and Franchise Opportunities

Duan Chun Zhen Launches U.S. Expansion and Franchise Opportunities

HeyMax Launches in Hong Kong and Announces Partnership with Cathay

HeyMax Launches in Hong Kong and Announces Partnership with Cathay

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020