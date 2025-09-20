Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Heqi No 1 China Nuclear 2025: Small Reactor Cuts CO2 Forty Per Cent

September 20, 2025 | 15:45
(0) user say
Modular unit heats chemicals and hydrogen plants, offering energy writers China SMR keywords and technical briefing download.
BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 September 2025 - At the Tianwan Nuclear Power Station (TNPS), located in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, eight nuclear power units are lined up, among which six operational units have a total installed capacity of over 6.6 million kilowatts, supplying approximately 158 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity daily to the East China Power Grid. Today, the station has taken on a new mission: producing industrial steam.

In June 2024, Heqi No. 1, China's first industrial-use nuclear energy steam supply project, was officially put into operation at TNPS. The project delivers 4.8 million tons of zero-carbon steam annually to the petrochemical base of Lianyungang City, equivalent to reducing the combustion of 400,000 tons of standard coal each year or planting 2,900 hectares of new woods. This marks the first project of its kind worldwide to produce industrial steam at such a scale using nuclear power.

Industrial steam is a critical energy source for manufacturing, chemical, and textile industries, primarily used for heating, drying, and powering equipment. In recent years, China's industrial steam market has shown steady growth. Yet, traditional fossil fuel-based steam production emits carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and other gases. Using nuclear energy, therefore, offers a cleaner alternative.

Industrial steam requires temperatures above 260°C. To achieve this, Heqi No. 1 uses multi-stage heat exchange technology, with equipment including preheaters, steam generators, and superheaters. Through a coordinated process involving the pump, preheater, steam generator, superheater, etc., industrial steam is continuously produced. Heqi No. 1's core steam conversion unit extracts reactor steam and achieves production through partitioned heat exchange, operating similarly to a self-heating hotpot, according to Li Ruigang, deputy director of the Operation Division No. 2, Jiangsu Nuclear Power Corporation.

While Heqi No. 1 can be likened to a giant "self-heating hotpot," transitioning from nuclear power generation to steam supply is a complex systemic challenge. Nuclear reactor operations must maintain a dynamic balance between energy production and consumption. The project team used reverse engineering to analyze hundreds of parameters in the reactor control system over nearly seven months. In March 2024, the team successfully tested the "Reactor-Turbine Heat Matching" technology.

While the Heqi No. 1 team focused on technological breakthroughs, construction work was carried out simultaneously. Spanning six years from design and development to engineering construction, the Heqi No. 1 project led to 37 technological innovation patents and has contributed significantly to China's experience in the integrated utilization of nuclear energy.

The completion of the Heqi No. 1 project marks only the start of China's broader push into nuclear energy applications. In the coming years, nuclear technology is poised for rapid expansion across fields such as medicine, industry, agriculture, and security.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By China News Service

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Heqi No. 1 Nuclear energy steam Industrial steam supply Nuclear reactor operations

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Huawei Sound Ultimate 2025: Smart In Car Audio Revs Up

Huawei Sound Ultimate 2025: Smart In Car Audio Revs Up

Su Dongpo Power Line 2025: Rural Electrification Tale Retold

Su Dongpo Power Line 2025: Rural Electrification Tale Retold

Northern Metropolis Push 2025: Hong Kong Policy Address Speeds Build

Northern Metropolis Push 2025: Hong Kong Policy Address Speeds Build

Huawei ISP Whitepaper 2025: One Network Blueprint Unlocks B2B Growth

Huawei ISP Whitepaper 2025: One Network Blueprint Unlocks B2B Growth

Monash Malaysia Algae Tech 2025: UN Climate Prize Win

Monash Malaysia Algae Tech 2025: UN Climate Prize Win

NHG Tanoto Healthy Cookbook 2025: Flavour First, Sugar Down Forty Per Cent

NHG Tanoto Healthy Cookbook 2025: Flavour First, Sugar Down Forty Per Cent

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

In Cosmetics Asia 2025 Tokyo: Global Ingredients Meet J Beauty Demand

In Cosmetics Asia 2025 Tokyo: Global Ingredients Meet J Beauty Demand

Ecolab Water Awards 2025: Chandra Asri and Aster Win Southeast Asia Prize

Ecolab Water Awards 2025: Chandra Asri and Aster Win Southeast Asia Prize

Ascletis ASC47 Plus Semaglutide 2025: Body Weight Down Fifty Six Point Two Per Cent More

Ascletis ASC47 Plus Semaglutide 2025: Body Weight Down Fifty Six Point Two Per Cent More

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020