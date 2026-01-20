Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Henkel Begins Anniversary Celebrations in 2026

January 20, 2026 | 11:25
(0) user say
The German consumer and industrial products company commenced commemorations marking a significant milestone year, though specific anniversary details were not disclosed in the initial announcement.

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 19 January 2026 – This year, Henkel is celebrating a special anniversary: 150 years ago, on 26 September 1876, Fritz Henkel founded the company, which over the course of its history has developed into a global group with around 47,000 employees in more than 70 countries.

The 2026 anniversary year is held under the motto "Future? Ready!", expressing confidence in Henkel's continued successful development, even in challenging times marked by geopolitical tensions, technological transformation, and growing volatility. At the heart of the anniversary are the qualities that have shaped the company since its founding a pioneering spirit, innovative strength, and responsibility.

"150 years mark an important milestone in Henkel's history. They stand for continuity, a pioneering spirit, and the courage to constantly rethink the status quo," says Dr. Simone Bagel-Trah, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Shareholders' Committee of Henkel. "As a family-owned company, we bear responsibility towards our employees, society, and future generations. We are proud of how our employees around the world continue to bring the shared Henkel spirit to life and carry it forward every day. Our purpose expresses what we stand for: creating value and positive impact with our pioneering and entrepreneurial spirit, always keeping the well-being of today's and future generations in mind. Or, as we say: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. This gives me great confidence and trust as we look ahead."

"With this special anniversary, we want to reaffirm our confidence in our capabilities, our people, our innovative strength, and our corporate culture," says Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel. "Under the motto 'Future? Ready!', we are entering our anniversary year – a year in which we look back with great pride on our long history and, at the same time, look ahead with confidence to the path ahead of us. At the heart of the anniversary are our employees around the world, because they are the key to our success. That is why we are actively involving them in the celebrations – through tangible benefits such as advantages in the employee share program, an additional day of vacation, and, of course, a variety of events worldwide around the company's birthday in September."

An anniversary that brings people together: Benefits for Henkel employees

As part of the employee share program in 2026, Henkel will offer all participants an exclusive anniversary benefit. The company will top up every employee investment by 41 percent, enabling stronger participation in Henkel's business success. In simple terms: employees who invest 100 euros in Henkel shares will receive shares worth 141 euros. In addition, all employees worldwide will be granted an extra day of vacation in their birthday month during the anniversary year.

In 2026, special celebrations and activities will take place at Henkel sites around the world, connecting the company's past with a forward-looking perspective. The highlight will be September 26, the company's founding day.

Tradition meets the future: Henkel looks back on 150 years of company history

Founded in 1876 in Aachen, Henkel has evolved from a small detergent manufacturer into a global company with leading market positions and strong brands such as Loctite, Persil, and Schwarzkopf. Today, Henkel generates annual sales of more than 21 billion euros and employs 47,000 people worldwide.

A comprehensive academic perspective on the company's history is provided by the independent study "Henkel – From a detergent manufacturer to a global company" by Prof. Dr. Joachim Scholtyseck. The German version of the publication will be published on January 30, 2026. The English language version will be published in later spring 2026.

Further information, images, and the digital Henkel History Timeline are available here: https://www.henkel.com/press-and-media/facts-and-figures/150-years-of-henkel

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More information at www.henkel.com

By Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Henkel Anniversary Celebrations

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

PAObank Demonstrates Pilot at Port System Launch

PAObank Demonstrates Pilot at Port System Launch

ESET Debuts AI-Driven Security Service in Singapore

ESET Debuts AI-Driven Security Service in Singapore

JC-T Releases Two Singles from Third Album

JC-T Releases Two Singles from Third Album

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AEON Mall injects additional $113 million into Vietnam unit

AEON Mall injects additional $113 million into Vietnam unit

Tides of Heritage: A Tet speciality at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach

Tides of Heritage: A Tet speciality at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach

PAObank Demonstrates Pilot at Port System Launch

PAObank Demonstrates Pilot at Port System Launch

Key factors to watch in the stock market in early 2026

Key factors to watch in the stock market in early 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020