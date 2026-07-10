HashMicro launches HashMicro X and Hashy OS for APAC

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HashMicro today announced the expansion of its manufacturing solution with HashMicro X, introducing AI-native capabilities that enable manufacturers to operate more intelligently, make faster decisions, and automate complex processes across the production lifecycle.

As manufacturers face rising production costs, supply chain volatility, labor shortages, and increasing customer demands, technology is evolving beyond traditional digitalization. While conventional manufacturing software has helped standardize operations and centralize data, most systems still rely on users to interpret information, identify problems, and determine the next course of action.

HashMicro X represents the next evolution of enterprise manufacturing software. Built with AI at its core, the platform goes beyond recording transactions and generating reports by providing intelligent recommendations and automating execution. The result is software that not only manages operations but actively helps optimize them.

Built into every stage of the manufacturing workflow, HashMicro X helps manufacturers move from reacting to problems to anticipating them. Production planners can generate optimized schedules based on machine capacity, material availability, and deadlines. Procurement teams receive early warnings of shortages with recommended actions, while quality managers can identify recurring defects, uncover root causes, and reduce waste through AI-driven analysis.

"Manufacturers generate enormous amounts of operational data every day, but data alone doesn't improve productivity," said Syifa, VP of Strategic Communications at HashMicro. "Businesses need AI that understands the context behind every order, machine, and production line, then recommends the next best action or takes routine actions automatically. That's the difference between software that records work and software that helps run the business."

Unlike traditional systems that primarily capture transactions and produce reports, HashMicro X acts as an intelligent operational layer embedded across the business. It detects anomalies, recommends corrective actions, and automates workflows across production, inventory, procurement, maintenance, and quality control. By turning intelligence into immediate action, manufacturers can respond faster to disruptions, improve resource utilization, and keep production running efficiently.

The AI-native capabilities are seamlessly integrated into HashMicro's enterprise software suite, allowing manufacturers to adopt advanced AI without disrupting existing processes while maintaining enterprise-grade security, scalability, and governance.