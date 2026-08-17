IMAX China secures RMB 90 million from Nolan debut

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKEX: 1970) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, from Universal Pictures, added a new chapter to its record-breaking IMAX run with a strong debut in China, delivering RMB 90 million/USD 13.2 million in IMAX during its opening weekend — a whopping 45% of the film's nationwide box office on less than 1% of total screens — and bringing its total IMAX box office, including previews, to RMB 132.3 million/USD 19.4 million, or 53% of the film's nationwide box office in China. All box office and index figures mark new IMAX records for a Christopher Nolan film in China.

The strong results lifted The Odyssey to USD 345 million grossed worldwide to date in IMAX, extending its formidable lead as the highest grossing IMAX release of all time. Outside China, The Odyssey delivered another $16 million this weekend internationally and $8 million in North America. The Odyssey will continue its run on IMAX screens throughout the world through at least mid-September.

"Chinese audiences continue to be enthralled by the work of Christopher Nolan and his extraordinary ambition as a filmmaker, and they are turning out in droves in IMAX for the singular cinematic experience he's created with The Odyssey," said Daniel Manwaring, CEO of IMAX China. "As we've seen around the world, The Odyssey is becoming a must-see cultural event in China, and we are confident it will have a long and fruitful run as it continues to connect our passionate, discerning audiences."

Just halfway through the month, IMAX China has now delivered its highest-grossing August ever, eclipsing 2025 with RMB 263 million in box office through the weekend and putting IMAX China on track for one of its highest grossing summer seasons ever.

The strong weekend results include record-breaking preview screenings for The Odyssey in China, with a record RMB 42.3 million/USD 6.3 million in box office and an average occupancy rate of 94% — both the highest ever for IMAX China. All participating IMAX GT locations reached 100% occupancy, while virtually every IMAX screening played at or near capacity.

The Odyssey — for which IMAX developed a next-generation film camera and state-of-the-art technology enabling sync sound — is the first theatrical release shot entirely with IMAX Film Cameras. Christopher Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema collaborated with IMAX to develop The Keighley, a next-generation IMAX Film Camera, along with a new sound blimp compatible with multiple IMAX Film Cameras, which together shot a total of 2.1 million feet of IMAX film in the making of The Odyssey.

For more information, visit www.imax.com.