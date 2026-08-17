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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Soterion completes 100 SAP license assessments within one year

August 17, 2026 | 15:53
(0) user say
Software firm Soterion conducted 100 Full User Equivalent assessments via its SAP License Manager, measuring actual system usage for corporate license management.

SYDNEY, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soterion today announced that its SAP License Manager has completed its 100th Full User Equivalent (FUE) licensing assessment, just one year after the module was launched. The milestone reflects the growing demand for specialist licensing expertise as organisations transition from SAP ECC to SAP Cloud ERP Private.

The demand is being driven by a fundamental change in how SAP measures user licensing. Under the STAR measurement framework used by SAP Cloud ERP Private, FUE consumption is determined by the SAP authorisations assigned to users, irrespective of whether those authorisations are ever used. Because most legacy SAP role designs were created without FUE optimisation in mind, many organisations are consuming significantly more FUEs than their users' actual activities require.

With user licenses typically representing 30 to 60 percent of an organisation's total SAP software investment, and FUE consumption measured monthly throughout the subscription period, an inflated starting point or unmanaged role changes can result in unnecessary subscription costs and future true-up exposure.

Soterion's SAP License Manager analyses actual SAP authorisation usage rather than relying solely on assigned access. The solution provides organisations with three key metrics: the FUE consumption based on their current role design, the reduction achievable through role remediation, and the best-case FUE requirement based on how users genuinely interact with SAP.

Across its first 100 assessments, Soterion found that legacy SAP role designs typically overstated organisations' FUE requirements by approximately four times.

By providing visibility into actual SAP authorisation usage, Soterion has helped organisations understand their true FUE requirements before entering commercial negotiations with SAP. For organisations already operating on SAP Cloud ERP Private, the solution has enabled targeted FUE remediation programmes to align FUE consumption with contracted entitlements, while providing ongoing visibility to proactively manage license consumption throughout the subscription term.

"SAP's STAR rule set is actually very fair. I would even argue that it is relatively lenient," said Dudley Cartwright, CEO and co-founder of Soterion. "The real challenge is that most organisations have not had the time, or the tools, to redesign their SAP roles with FUE optimisation in mind. As a result, many are consuming more FUEs than necessary. Our role is to provide the visibility organisations need to reduce unnecessary consumption, align with their contracted entitlements, and establish sustainable FUE governance."

Cartwright added, "SAP role design is no longer just a security consideration. It has become a financial control. Every role change now has the potential to affect both access risk and software licensing costs."

"Completing 100 assessments in our first year demonstrates how significant this challenge has become. As organisations work towards SAP ECC end of maintenance deadlines and migrate to SAP Cloud ERP Private, many are recognising that effective FUE management has become an essential part of a successful migration strategy."

Soterion offers a complimentary SAP FUE assessment to help organisations understand their current FUE consumption, identify optimisation opportunities, and establish an informed baseline before negotiating or managing SAP Cloud ERP Private subscriptions.

https://soterion.com

By PR Newswire

Soterion

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Soterion SAP License Manager FUE SAP Cloud ERP Private

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